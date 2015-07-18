Smoak, Blue Jays blast Rays

TORONTO -- Justin Smoak continues to make the best of his chances when he gets in the lineup.

The Toronto Blue Jays’ first baseman did it again Friday when he hit a three-run homer and a double in a 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

His ninth homer of the season topped off a five-run fifth inning for the Blue Jays (46-46) after third baseman Josh Donaldson had given Toronto a 3-1 lead with a two-run homer.

“Whenever they call on me, I do whatever I can to help the team win,” said Smoak, who had seven home runs in 248 at-bats last year with the Seattle Mariners. “That’s kind of been my mindset all year, and that’s my goal.”

Right-hander Drew Hutchison (9-2) continued to thrive at home, allowing five hits, two walks and two runs while striking out three in six innings.

Hutchison is 7-1 after nine starts at home this season and entered the game with a 2.12 ERA at Rogers Centre this season. He is 2-1 with an 8.81 ERA in 10 road starts.

“It was the opposite last year. We talked about this; we can beat it dead as much as we want,” Hutchison said of his home-and-away splits. “I would prefer to keep pitching well here and then pitch better on the road.”

Hutchison had good fastball command.

“That’s exactly what I saw,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “He was really good tonight. It’s pretty obvious when he’s on that’s what he’s doing. Why does this happen so much more at home as opposed to when he’s on the road? It’s got to be easier to pitch on the road.”

Hutchison added, “I think I threw the changeup more and threw quality changeups instead of just throwing one and it not being quality.”

Right fielder Grady Sizemore homered for the Rays (46-46) in the opener of a three-game series as play resumed after the All-Star break.

Rays right-hander Jake Odorizzi (5-6), making his second start since spending a month on the disabled list with left oblique tightness, allowed two home runs, six hits and six runs in 4 1/3 innings. He walked five and struck out one.

“Not his typical self,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “He was behind on a lot of hitters. He did fall behind more than we’re accustomed to. The fifth inning sped up quick. Those guys got some good looks, good swings and kind of did what they do: They hit the ball out of the ballpark. That was basically the ballgame.”

“Probably the best I’ve warmed up all season,” Odorizzi said. “It didn’t really carry over that well, obviously. I just couldn’t find a good release point early. The whole game I just kind of struggled with finding my stuff. It was good here and there but it wasn‘t, by any means, a good control or command day. I was trying to make the most of what I had.”

The Rays opened the scoring in the third inning. Sizemore hit a 3-1 fastball to center with two outs for his second home run of the season. It was the first hit of the game for either team.

The Blue Jays got their first hit on Smoak’s double to right with one out in the fourth. Smoak took third on catcher Russell Martin’s single and tied the game on a sacrifice fly to deep center by left fielder Chris Colabello.

Second baseman Devon Travis led off the fifth with a single. Shortstop Jose Reyes sacrificed him to second and Donaldson hit a homer to right-center.

Smoak bumped the lead to 6-1 on a homer that scored right fielder Jose Bautista, who had walked, and designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion, who had doubled.

The Rays got one back in the sixth when third baseman Evan Longoria led off with a double, took third on a groundout to first and scored on a single by Forsythe.

NOTES: Rays OF Steven Sousa Jr. (lacerated right pinky) hit in the cage Friday with the Class A Charlotte, whose game was rained out. He will be the designated hitter for the Stone Crabs on Saturday and will play in the field Sunday. He could rejoin the Rays on Tuesday in Philadelphia. ... With Rays SS Asdrubal Cabrera (right hamstring strain) out until the end of July, INF Jake Elmore started at shortstop Friday. Manager Kevin Cash said Elmore and INF Tim Beckham will share shortstop based on the opposing pitcher until Cabrera returns. ... Toronto RF Jose Bautista, who skipped the All-Star Game to have his sore right shoulder treated, was in the starting lineup Friday. ... The Blue Jays will start RHP R.A. Dickey (3-10, 4.87 ERA) Saturday in the second game of the three-game series. RHP Erasmo Ramirez (8-3, 3.63) will start for the Rays.