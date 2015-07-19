Blue Jays finally get to Archer, blank Rays

TORONTO -- Chris Archer has been tough on the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Tampa Bay Rays right-hander won his three previous starts against them this season, allowing just one earned run.

Left fielder Chris Colabello doubled that output with one swing of the bat in the fifth inning Sunday and the Blue Jays went on to beat Archer and the Rays 4-0.

“The big thing was to beat Archer,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “He’s been a nemesis of ours.”

Colabello’s two-run homer was basically all that Blue Jays starter Marco Estrada (7-5) needed.

He faced one batter over the minimum over eight innings, allowing three hits and no walks to win for the sixth time in his past eight starts.

“He’s been awesome, nothing short of spectacular,” Colabello said. “He’s going out there, he’s grinding. He’s chewing up a lot of innings, obviously putting us in good positions to win games. I was glad we could put up a couple of runs for him and get a lead.”

“He’s able to throw the changeup at any point,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “That’s kind of been his M.O. When he throws it, they’re generally strikes.”

Right fielder Jose Bautista added a two-run homer in the eighth against right-hander Brandon Gomes to cement the victory.

“I don’t think I located as well in the first few innings whereas as the game kept going I started locating a little better,” Estrada said. “It was just one of those days, hopefully you throw the ball down, keep it down and elevate it when you need to and then hopefully the changeup is there and the defense was great today.”

Archer (9-7) allowed five hits, one walk and two runs in seven innings. He struck out six. He has lot three decisions in a row.

Archer dominated in his first three starts against the Blue Jays (47-47) this season with a 0.54 ERA. In his 12 career starts against them before Sunday, he was 5-1 with a 2.51 ERA.

“One through nine, they can all leave,” Archer said. “If you leave a pitch up to the seven-hole, that’s what’s going to happen. You have to turn the page whether you do good or bad because there’s always room for improvement.”

The Rays (47-47) wasted a leadoff double by shortstop Tim Beckham in the third. Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier sacrificed him to third, where he stayed after a fly-out to shallow left by catcher Rene Rivera. The inning ended with Beckham being picked off third by catcher Dioner Navarro with DH John Jaso at the plate.

“We’ve got to find a way to get the guy in from third base,” Cash said. “Getting picked off third, not the ideal situation with Jaso hitting, one of our hotter hitters up at the plate. Those are the type of opportunities we must capitalize on going forward.”

Colabello, who struck out in the second inning, lifted an 0-1 slider to left for his ninth homer of the season in his second at-bat in the game. Also scoring was first baseman Justin Smoak, who singled with one out.

Estrada allowed two hits in the first seven innings but had faced the minimum number of hitters because of a double play in the second and the pickoff in the third.

Estrada did not allow another runner until second baseman Logan Forsythe singled with one out in the eighth.

Gomes replaced Archer in the eighth and gave up a walk to third baseman Josh Donaldson with one out and the 19th home run of the season by Bautista.

Right-hander Roberto Osuna pitched the ninth for Toronto, allowing one hit and striking out three.

“Estrada was as good as you could be today,” Gibbons said. “He’s got that knack of making that big pitch, getting that big out when you have to have it, He’s very composed, you can’t rattle him. He’s got that equalizing pitch, that changeup. That’s the pitch that got him to the big leagues. That’s the difference maker for him. He’ll use it at any time.”

NOTES: Rays OF Steven Souza Jr. (lacerated right pinkie) was 1-for-3 with a double and a walk as DH to open his rehabilitation assignment with Class A Charlotte on Saturday. ... LHP Drew Smyly (torn left labrum) threw a bullpen Saturday and will pitch his second simulated game Tuesday. ... RHP Aaron Sanchez (right lat strain) is expected to rejoin Toronto after his rehabilitation outing with Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, where he will be used as a reliever, which will be his role in Toronto. ... Toronto has Monday off before opening a three-game series against the Athletics in Oakland on Tuesday with LHP Mark Buehrle (10-5, 3.34 ERA) facing former Blue Jays prospect, RHP Kendall Graveman (6-5, 3.38 ERA). ... The Rays open a three-game series in Philadelphia on Monday with LHP Matt Moore (1-0, 7.07 ERA) facing Phillies RHP David Buchanan (0-5, 7.58 ERA).