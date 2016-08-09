Blue Jays pull out victory over Rays

TORONTO -- Devon Travis is hot at a time when some of his teammates are not.

The Blue Jays second baseman had the first four-hit game of his career Monday night, including the go-ahead single in the seventh inning of Toronto's 7-5 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

"I think he's coming into his own," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said.

Travis, who is on a 12-for-22 roll, had some help on a team that struggled at the plate in a 4-3 road trip that ended Sunday. Toronto (64-49) scored only 17 runs on the trip.

Edwin Encarnacion had three hits, including a solo homer, and three RBIs on Monday. Jose Bautista also had three RBIs, including a two-run double that in the seventh that provided a what proved to be a needed cushion.

Brad Miller had two doubles and two RBIs for the Rays (45-66). Logan Forsythe added three hits and two runs.

"They keep coming at you," Miller said of the Blue Jays. "We kept firing and firing and firing. They just did a better job of it."

Joaquin Benoit (2-1) pitched around a walk and a single in the top of the seventh to earn his first win for the Blue Jays after being obtained in a trade with the Seattle Mariners.

Roberto Osuna pitched the ninth to earn his 25th save despite allowing a solo home run to Forsythe, the second baseman's 12th of the season.

Left-hander Xavier Cedeno (3-4) was charged with two runs in the seventh without retiring a batter.

Cedeno walked Michael Saunders and Troy Tulowitzki to open the inning. Right-hander Dylan Floro took over and walked pinch hitter Russell Martin to load the bases. Melvin Upton Jr. struck out. Pinch hitter Justin Smoak forced Saunders at home on grounder to Floro.

Saunders prevented the possible double play by sliding hard into home.

"A lot of things were done tonight that are the signature of a good baseball team," Blue Jays starter R.A. Dickey said. "No play bigger than Michael Saunders taking out the guy at home."

Travis hit an RBI single to center to give Toronto a 5-4 lead. Bautista followed with his two-run double to left-center.

"I took the first pitch to see what their guy was doing," Travis said. "He had a good sinker. He made a pretty good pitch, but fortunately I was able get a hit out of it."

Travis also made a big defensive play in the sixth when he threw out Steven Souza Jr. at third as the Rays DH tried to advance from second to third on a grounder to second.

"That's a huge play," Gibbons said. "A lot of guys don't want to make that throw, and just about everything has to go right. Not only is he hitting, but he's playing great defense."

Travis said, "I was playing in. I was ready for the bunt, but Beckham did a good job of hitting the ball (to the right side. I've never done that play before."

Dickey allowed six hits, three walks and four runs in 4 1/3 innings. The knuckleballer hit a batter, threw a wild pitch and struck out three.

Rays right-hander Jake Odorizzi had his string of three scoreless starts end when he allowed eight hits, three walks and four runs in 5 1/3 innings. He had a wild pitch, hit a batter and struck out four.

"Kind of a back and forth game," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "I don't think (Odorizzi) was as sharp as he's shown. We certainly didn't do some things defensively that helped them out too much. He battled. That was a battle start. He gave us an opportunity, kept us right in the ballgame. For that, I think it's a good outing for him."

Benoit replaced reliever Joe Biagini in the seventh, allowing a leadoff walk to Forsythe and a double to Kevin Kiermaier. Benoit struck out Evan Longoria and retired Miller on a fly to right as Forsythe held at third. Mikie Mahtook flied out to center to end the threat.

The Blue Jays snapped a string of 20 2/3 scoreless innings by Odorizzi with a two-run first.

After Dickey worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the first, the Blue Jays got a leadoff triple from Travis in the bottom of the inning.

Bautista followed with a sacrifice fly to right, and Encarnacion hit his 31st homer of the season to left.

The Rays tied the game in their two-run fourth on doubles by Miller, Mahtook and Beckham.

The Blue Jays regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth. Josh Thole was hit by a pitch with one out and Travis singled. Josh Donaldson struck out for what should have been the third out but reached first base on a wild pitch to load the bases. Encarnacion hit a two-run single to left.

Forsythe led off the fifth with a single, and Longoria was hit by a pitch. A passed ball move the runners to second and third. Miller tied the game at 4 with a two-run double, and Biagini replaced Dickey.

NOTES: Toronto put CF Kevin Pillar (sprained left thumb) on the 15-day disabled list and recalled OF Darrell Ceciliani from Triple-A Buffalo. Pillar was injured sliding into second base during Saturday's contest at Kansas City and did not play Sunday. Former Rays OF Melvin Upton Jr. started in place of Pillar. ... Rays INF Brad Miller started at first base on Monday on an experimental basis with INF Tim Beckham at shortstop. Miller has been playing short but the acquisition of INF Matt Duffy in a trade with the San Francisco Giants enabled Miller's position change. Duffy will take over shortstop when he comes off the disabled list, possibly Friday. ... Tampa Bay LHP Drew Smyly (3-11, 5.14 ERA) will face Toronto RHP Marco Estrada (7-4, 2.92 ERA) Tuesday in the middle contest of the three-game series.