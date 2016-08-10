Longoria, Smyly drive Rays past Blue Jays

TORONTO -- Deep into a frustrating season, Drew Smyly finally has a winning streak.

The Tampa Bay Rays left-hander won his second start in a row by pitching six effective innings Tuesday in a 9-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

He had not won two in a row since he won five straight from Aug. 21 to Sept. 30 last year.

Smyly (4-11) allowed six hits, three walks and two runs while striking out two over six innings.

He had to work out of trouble several times.

Smyly got an inning-ending double play grounder from Jose Bautista in the Blue Jays' two-run fifth, and he gave up no runs in the sixth when he completed his night by working out of a bases-loaded, no-outs jam.

"It's a really tough lineup over there," Smyly said. "They've got a lot of hitters that can do damage.

"Those fifth and sixth innings got a little stressful. You can't give in, you've got to think next batter, keep attacking, keep going at them. I'm lucky and I'm thankful that I was able to limit the damage."

Evan Longoria had three hits and three RBIs to lead the Rays, and Logan Forsythe added two singles, a homer and two RBIs. Four other Tampa Bay batters collected two hits apiece.

Erasmo Ramirez was perfect in the final three innings to earn his first save of the season as the Rays evened the series after losing 7-5 on Monday.

"Drew was good," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "His last two innings seemed to be the most difficult. He found a way to get through it. Bases loaded, no outs against that club at the end of his outing, to get out of that without giving up a run is pretty impressive."

Marco Estrada, pitching on five days' rest as the Blue Jays have gone to a six-man rotation, needed 113 pitches to navigate five innings. He allowed seven hits, four walks and three runs (two earned). Estrada (7-5) also hit a batter and struck out six.

"Just a little rusty, I guess," he said. "Those things are going to happen. At least I gave the team a chance. I thought there were a few pitches that could have gone my way.

"I've got to do better job I guess of getting ready, maybe throwing longer bullpens or just throwing in general. It's no excuse. I just got beat today. I didn't pitch a good game. I have to be better than that."

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons added, "I thought he was a little bit off. I haven't seen him battle through five innings like he did tonight. He kept us in it."

Danny Barnes replaced Estrada in the sixth after the Blue Jays scored twice in the fifth to trim the Rays' lead to 3-2. Barnes allowed two runs on two walks and an RBI double by Longoria and an RBI single by Mikie Mahtook to extend the Rays' lead to 5-2.

After the game, Barnes was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo with a corresponding move to be announced.

The Blue Jays (64-50) loaded the bases in the sixth when Josh Donaldson and Edwin Encarnacion singled and Russell Martin walked. They failed to score after Troy Tulowitzki popped out, Michael Saunders struck out and Justin Smoak fouled out.

"That's the difference-maker right there," Gibbons said.

The Rays (46-66) tacked on four runs against Scott Feldman in the seventh on an RBI single by Forsythe, an RBI double by Kevin Kiermaier and a two-run single by Longoria.

Forsythe opened the first inning with his 13th homer of the season and the second career leadoff blast. He also homered in the ninth inning Monday.

The Rays added an unearned run in the fourth on two walks, a single and a throwing error by second baseman Devon Travis.

Corey Dickerson led off the fourth with a walk, and Luke Maile also received a free pass with two outs. Forsythe singled on a bouncer off the mound that was fielded by Travis, who then flubbed his throw to allow the run to score.

Brad Miller extended his hitting streak to eight games with a one-out double in the fifth. Mahtook was hit by a pitch, and Steven Souza Jr. slapped an RBI single with two out.

After allowing Bautista's one-out double and a walk to Donaldson with one out in the first, Smyly retired 11 batters in a row until Tulowitzki singled to lead off the bottom of the fifth. Saunders followed with a single, and Smoak walked to load the bases.

Melvin Upton Jr. hit a sacrifice fly and Travis added an RBI single that extended his hitting streak to six games.

NOTES: Rays SS Matt Duffy (strained left Achilles) played his fourth minor league rehabilitation game Tuesday, the second with Triple-A Durham, and could play with Tampa Bay on Friday. ... Rays RHP Jake Odorizzi has been charged with two earned runs instead of four from his no-decision start Monday because a scoring change. Toronto 3B Josh Donaldson struck out in the fourth inning and reached first base on what was initially scored as a wild pitch. The call has been changed to a passed ball on C Bobby Wilson, making both runs score in the inning unearned. ... Toronto RHP Joe Biagini pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings Monday. He has not allowed a home run this season in his 46 1/3 innings. ... Rays LHP Blake Snell (3-4, 2.95 ERA) will face Toronto LHP J.A. Happ (15-3, 3.09 ERA) in the finale of the three-game series on Wednesday.