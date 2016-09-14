Rays take season series from Jays

TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays continue to slide in September and they continue to struggle against the Tampa Bay Rays..

The Rays got a three-run homer from Alexei Ramirez, a solo shot from Steven Souza Jr. and the fifth consecutive winning decision from Drew Smyly to defeat the Blue Jays 6-2 on Tuesday night.

The victory gave the Rays (61-83) the season series over the Blue Jays (79-65) at 10-8 with the rubber match in the current three-game series set for Wednesday afternoon.

"You gauge yourself against the teams you play in your division," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "For whatever reason, we've played some good games against them. That's a trend we need to continue against the rest of the division."

The loss left the Blue Jays at 3-8 for September, yet they remained only two games out of first place in the American League East after the leading Boston Red Sox lost 6-3 to the Baltimore Orioles.

"The morale of the team is confident," losing pitcher Marcus Stroman said. "We just have to go out and do it."

Russell Martin hit a two-run homer for the Blue Jays to bring them within one run but the Rays pulled away.

"We just couldn't get that big blow," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. "We had a couple of shots at it but we just couldn't get that big one."

Smyly (7-11) allowed two runs on five hits and one walk in 5 2/3 innings. The left-hander struck out four.

"It's a really good lineup," Smyly said. "They're capable of doing damage. There's no question about that. At the same time, when we're on the mound, we're in control of the game and if we make our pitches, I think every pitcher is confident he can come out on top."

"He's one of those guys who have had our number, there's a couple like that in that room," Gibbons said. "He pitches at the knees and elevates at different times and keeps guys off-balance that way. Today he was able to hit to that inside corner pretty regularly, he's always been tough on us."

Stroman (9-8) allowed four hits, four walks and three runs in six innings. The right-hander struck out four in losing his third consecutive start.

"I was right around the zone, just missing off with some pitches," Stroman said. "Our guys have scored plenty of runs for me the majority of the time and always have had my back. It s a premium for me to go out there and keep our team in a position to win, My stuff feels great but in September haven't got any wins so it's it's frustrating."

The Rays led 3-0 after Ramirez's fifth-inning homer. Martin's 18th homer of the season with two outs in the sixth trimmed the lead to 3-2, also scoring Jose Bautista, who had walked.

Ryan Garton replaced Smyly after Martin's home run.

Souza hit his 17th home run of the season with one out in the seventh against Joe Biagini, and the Rays led 4-2.

Left-hander Dana Eveland, recalled Monday from the minors, replaced Garton in the bottom of the seventh after a leadoff single by Kevin Pillar, and he struck out Ezequiel Carrera.

Danny Farquhar replaced Eveland to face pinch hitter Dioner Navarro, who flied out to left. Devon Travis kept the inning alive with a single to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. Bautista walked to load the bases before Edwin Encarnacion struck out to end the threat.

Rays reliever Kevin Jepsen pitched around a single in the eighth.

The Rays scored twice in the ninth.

Corey Dickerson opened the ninth with an infield single against Matt Dermody. Scott Feldman walked Souza and Ramirez sacrificed the runners to second and third. Bobby Wilson walked to load the bases.

Logan Forsythe forced Wilson at second on a slow grounder to shortstop as a run scored.

Aaron Loup threw a run-scoring wild pitch on his first offering.

Erasmo Ramirez pitched a perfect ninth for the Rays.

Ramirez put the Rays up 3-0 with his sixth homer of the season with one out in the fifth. It followed a double by Dickerson and a walk to Souza.

"We sit back and wonder," Souza said about his team's record against Toronto. " I mean, that's one of the best ball clubs in the league and we always play them tough, even last year. If we could harness that and play the rest of the league like that, we'd be a pretty good ball club."

NOTES: Blue Jays 3B Josh Donaldson missed his second consecutive game Tuesday after he apparently jammed his right hip on a slide Sunday. INF Darwin Barney played in his place. ... With Tampa Bay LHP Drew Smyly starting Tuesday, it marked the 380th consecutive game in which the Rays' starter was younger than 30, the longest current streak in the majors. The last Rays starter older than 30 was LHP Erik Bedard, 35, on July 3, 2014. ... Rays RHP Jake Odorizzi picked up his major-league-leading 15th no-decision in his start Monday, a club record. RHP Nathan Karns had 14 no-decisions in 2015. ... Rays RHP Alex Cobb (0-0, 4.09 ERA) faces Blue Jays RHP Marco Estrada (8-8, 3.68 ERA) in the series finale Wednesday afternoon.