Preview: Rays at Braves

The recipe for the surprising early-season success of the Tampa Bay Rays can be attributed to playing from ahead. The Rays, who visit the Atlanta Braves for the finale of a two-game interleague series Wednesday, scored first for the 18th time in Tuesday’s 5-3 victory, improving to 16-2 on the season when they plate the game’s first run.

Tampa Bay first baseman James Loney brings a six-game hitting streak into Wednesday, and rookie Steven Souza Jr. snapped an 0-for-8 skid with two hits Tuesday. The loss ended the Braves’ three-game winning streak, and marked the first game Atlanta played without third baseman Phil Gosselin (fractured thumb). Rookie second baseman Jace Peterson went hitless Tuesday, just the fifth time in the past 20 games he has not recorded a hit. Atlanta has dropped six of its past 10 home games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (3-3, 2.36 ERA) vs. Braves RH Williams Perez (0-0, 15.43)

Odorizzi ranks sixth in the American League in ERA while posting a 0.956 WHIP through eight starts. The 25-year-old has surrendered one earned run or fewer five times this season, but he gave up three runs on eight hits in six innings to lose at Minnesota on Friday. Tampa Bay has scored two runs or fewer in seven of Odorizzi’s outings.

Perez suffered through a miserable major-league debut May 8 at Washington, surrendering four runs on two hits with two walks while retiring just one hitter. He pitched better May 13 at Cincinnati, firing two scoreless innings while walking two and allowing one hit. Perez – who turns 24 Thursday – made five starts at Triple-A Gwinnett this season, posting a 1.33 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 27 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta P Nick Masset, signed earlier Tuesday as a free agent after Miami released him, made his Braves’ debut with a scoreless ninth inning.

2. Odorizzi is the only active Tampa Bay pitcher with a walk or RBI; no current Rays’ hurler has recorded a base hit.

3. Atlanta LF Todd Cunningham went 1-for-3 Tuesday; he is 9-for-15 in four games since being promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Braves 2