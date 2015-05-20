Rays 5, Braves 3

ATLANTA -- Logan Forsythe drove in the go-ahead run with a single in a two-run fifth inning that helped the Tampa Bay Rays come from behind to beat the Atlanta Braves 5-3 on Monday at Turner Field.

The second baseman’s single knocked in first baseman James Loney, who had walked and stolen second base, for the go-ahead run. It was the 18th RBI for Forsythe, who shares the team lead with third baseman Evan Longoria. Forsythe then scored an insurance run when left fielder David DeJesus followed with a double.

The winning pitcher was Erasmo Ramirez (2-1), who pitched five innings and allowed three runs on two hits. He struck out five, walked two and hit two batters. Other than giving up three runs in the second inning, Ramirez handcuffed the Braves with effective off-speed pitches. He retired 12 of the last 13 batters he faced before being lifted for a pinch hitter.

Tampa Bay closed the game with four scoreless innings from five different relievers. Brad Boxberger pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his 11th save in 11 tries.

Atlanta starter Mike Foltynewicz (2-1) gave up five runs on eight hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out seven.

The Rays took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier led off with a hustle triple on a blooper that went about 180 feet into right field. He scored on a sharp single to left by right fielder Steven Souza Jr.

Atlanta scored three times in the second inning.

With the bases loaded and nobody out, Ramirez walked shortstop Andrelton Simmons and gave up an RBI single to center fielder Cameron Maybin. The other run scored when second baseman Jace Peterson grounded to first base.

The Rays cut the lead with a run in the third inning. Souza singled, stole second and scored on a single to center by Longoria.

Tampa Bay tied it in the fourth on a long homer to right by shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera, his second.

The Rays took a 5-3 lead by scoring two runs with two outs in the fifth. Loney walked, took second on a wild pitch and scored on Forsythe’s sharp single to third that just got under the glove of Atlanta’s Pedro Ciriaco. DeJesus then ripped a double that bounced off the wall in left field and brought Forsythe around to score.

NOTES: Atlanta signed free agent RHP Nick Masset when the reliever cleared waivers. He made eight relief appearances for the Marlins this season but was waived to make room on the roster for Henderson Alvarez. The Braves sent RHP Cody Martin to Triple-A Gwinnett to clear space and designated RHP John Cornely for assignment. ... Atlanta recalled INF Adonis Garcia to replace INF Phil Gosselin, who underwent surgery for a fractured left thumb he suffered while diving to field a ground ball on Sunday. Garcia, who played seven seasons in the Yankees’ organization after defecting from Cuba, was second in the International League with a .351 average. ... The brief two-game series concludes Wednesday with Tampa Bay sending RHP Jake Odorizzi (3-3, 2.36 ERA) against Atlanta RHP Williams Perez (0-0, 15.15), who will make his first major-league start.