Braves 2, Rays 1

ATLANTA -- Williams Perez didn’t get credit for the victory in his first major league start but helped the Atlanta Braves gain of a split of their two-game interleague series with Tampa Bay.

Perez struck out seven in five innings and the Braves won 2-1 despite getting just five hits Wednesday night.

Fellow rookie Brandon Cunniff (2-0) retired all four batters he faced to get the win in relief and closer Jason Grilli pitched around a two-out hit in the ninth inning for his 12th save in 13 opportunities.

Perez allowed seven hits, but the only run for the Rays (22-19) came in first inning. He walked only one while throwing 49 of his 79 pitches for strikes.

The Braves (19-20) took the lead in the sixth inning off Rays starter Jake Odorizzi as left fielder Todd Cunningham followed a double by first baseman Freddie Freeman and a single by right fielder Nick Markakis with an RBI groundout.

Ordorizzi (3-4) allowed four hits and two runs, retiring the Braves in order in three of his six innings. The right-hander walked two and struck out two.

Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said before the game that he hoped Perez could go five innings, and that is exactly what the right-hander was able to do.

Perez, who turns 24 on Thursday, induced a double play to get out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth inning, then struck out right fielder Steven Souza Jr. and third baseman Evan Longoria with two on to finish off his outing impressively.

Perez had allowed four runs, three hits and four walks in 2 1/3 innings in two relief appearances but was 2-0 with a 1.33 ERA in five starts for Triple-A Gwinnett before being promoted.

The native of Venezuela got the start in place of veteran left-hander Eric Stults, who was 1-4 with a 5.36 ERA in seven starts. In losing his last three outings, Stults gave up 14 runs in 18 innings.

Rays first baseman James Loney followed singles by Souza and Longoria with a long sacrifice fly to put Tampa Bay ahead in the first inning.

The Braves tied it in the third inning. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons hit a leadoff double, second baseman Jace Peterson drew a two-out walk and third baseman Alberto Callaspo broke an 0-for-14 slide with an RBI single.

NOTES: Braves 3B/2B Phil Gosselin, injured Sunday in Miami, had surgery on his broken left thumb Wednesday and is expected to miss six to eight weeks. ... The Braves traded RHP John Cornely, designated for assignment off the 40-man roster Tuesday, to Boston for cash considerations. He made his debut in relief April 29 and was roughed up by Washington before being returned to Triple-A Gwinnett. ... The Rays and Braves play a two-game series in St. Petersburg on Aug. 11-12. ... The Rays begin a seven-game homestand Thursday with RHP Alex Colome (2-1, 6.05 ERA) starting against Oakland A’s RHP Jesse Chavez (1-3, 2.63 ERA). ... RHP Nathan Karns, who had his start skipped Tuesday, will pitch for the Rays on Saturday. ... The Braves complete their homestand with a four-game series against Milwaukee beginning Thursday. RHP Julio Teheran (3-1, 4.33 ERA) faces Brewers RHP Matt Garza (2-5, 5.72 ERA) in the opener.