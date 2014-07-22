Preview: Rays at Cardinals

Adam Wainwright looks to resume a standout season after a rough inning at the All-Star game when his St. Louis Cardinals host the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday to start a two-game interleague set. Wainwright leads the majors in ERA (1.83) and is tied for the most wins (12), including a 1-0 triumph at Tampa Bay on June 10. Jake Odorizzi, who grew up just outside St. Louis, took the hard-luck loss in that tilt and gets another crack at the Cardinals after going 3-1 in his last six outings.

Odorizzi played a role in the turnaround for the Rays, who have won 23 of 34 games after being blanked by Wainwright and three relievers. James Loney is 12-for-26 with a homer lifetime against Wainwright and had seven hits during a three-game sweep at Minnesota as Tampa Bay increased its win streak to five. Matt Holliday recorded nine RBIs in his last nine games for St. Louis, which has won 10 of its last 15 overall.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET; Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (5-8, 4.01 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Adam Wainwright (12-4, 1.83)

Odorizzi continues to solidify his spot in the rotation while surrendering two or fewer earned runs in six of his previous seven starts and recording three wins over his last four decisions. The 24-year-old from Highland, Ill., has struck out 116 in 101 innings with 39 walks. Holliday homered for the Cardinals’ only run last month against Odorizzi, who gave up three hits, one walk and struck out five over 7 1/3 innings.

Wainwright gave up three runs in the All-Star game, but has yielded two or fewer in seven straight starts while going 4-1. The Georgia native boasts 115 strikeouts and 27 walks while allowing only four homers – none in the last seven games – over 138 innings. Wainwright scattered seven hits over seven frames versus the Rays in June and gave up four runs and 12 hits over 5 2/3 innings in the only other meeting in 2008.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rays last visited St. Louis in 2008, when the Cardinals won two of three games.

2. Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria has 592 career RBIs, tied for the all-time franchise lead with Carl Crawford.

3. St. Louis SS Jhonny Peralta is 13-of-31 over his last nine games and is batting .299 in his career against the Rays with 10 homers in 79 games.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Rays 2