Preview: Rays at Cubs

The Tampa Bay Rays are trying to stay in contention in the American League wild-card hunt as they continue their 10-game road trip with the second of a three-game series at the Chicago Cubs on Saturday afternoon. Rookie Kevin Kiermaier drove in the winning run in Friday’s 10-inning victory after collecting three RBIs in Wednesday’s series finale at Oakland. Second baseman Ben Zobrist has recorded consecutive three-hit games and is 23-for-52 over his last 13 contests.

While the Rays are sitting 5 1/2 games out of the second wild card, the Cubs are playing out the string and getting a close-up look at some of their promising youngsters. Highly-touted second baseman Javier Baez, who homered three times in his first three major-league games, singled in his Wrigley Stadium debut only to strike out in his next four at-bats. Shortstop Starlin Castro is 12-for-29 during a seven-game hitting streak and has reached safely in 11 straight contests.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (7-9, 4.09 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Edwin Jackson (6-11, 5.66)

Odorizzi saw his three-start winning streak end with a thud when he yielded five runs - all in the first inning - of a three-inning stint versus the Los Angeles Angels. It was the first time in 10 starts that Odorizzi allowed more than three runs and marked the shortest outing of the season. Odorizzi won his last two road starts but overall he is 3-4 with a 5.73 ERA in nine outings away from home.

Conversely, Jackson ended a seven-start winless drought in his last turn while holding the Los Angeles Dodgers to two runs and seven hits over six innings. He failed to go past 5 1/3 innings in each of his previous four starts, surrendering a total of 20 runs over 18 innings. The well-traveled Jackson, who pitched three seasons (2006-08) with Tampa Bay, is 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA against his former club.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rays 3B Evan Longoria and 1B James Loney each had seven-game hitting streaks snapped in Friday’s series opener.

2. Cubs RHP Hector Rondon has allowed one run on three hits in each of his last two appearances.

3. Rays RHP Brad Boxberger had retired 43 straight left-handed hitters before surrendering an RBI single in the ninth to Ryan Sweeney on Friday.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Cubs 4