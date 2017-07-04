Manager Joe Maddon squares off against his former team for the first time when the Chicago Cubs host the Tampa Bay Rays for a two-game series beginning Tuesday. Maddon managed the Rays from 2006-14 and led Tampa Bay to the 2008 World Series before leaving for Chicago and helping the Cubs break their 108-year championship drought last season.

Tampa Bay right-hander Chris Archer, who was in the Cubs’ minor-league system in 2009 and 2010, takes the mound in the opener and he has been widely considered a potential trade target for Chicago. Chicago’s starting pitching has been shaky for most the season, but Tuesday’s starter, left-hander Jon Lester, has been the most reliable member of the rotation. The Cubs, who have played 17 of their last 20 games on the road, will enjoy the next six at home going into the All-Star break. Chicago is 22-16 at home compared with 19-25 on the road. The Rays are wrapping up an eight-game road trip and have split the first six contests.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Chris Archer (6-5, 3.92 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Jon Lester (5-4, 3.69)

Archer took a tough-luck loss last time out, allowing three runs and eight hits over six innings in a 4-0 defeat. The 28-year-old has pitched at least six innings in eight straight starts and 12 of his last 13. Archer has faced the Cubs only once, in 2014, and allowed two runs (one earned) over six innings in a no-decision.

Lester has recorded four straight quality starts with the Cubs winning all four games. The 33-year-old limited a potent Washington lineup to one run and three hits over six innings last time out, striking out seven. Lester is 13-9 with a 4.08 ERA in 28 starts against the Rays, most recently in 2014.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rays have hit back-to-back home runs a franchise-record 11 times, the most in the majors.

2. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo has reached base in 23 of his last 25 starts.

3. Chicago is 35-1 when leading entering the ninth inning, while closer Wade Davis has converted all 16 save chances this season and 22 straight dating to last September.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Rays 3