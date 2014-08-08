Rays 4, Cubs 3 (10): Desmond Jennings homered and scored the go-ahead run on Kevin Kiermaier’s 10th-inning single as visiting Tampa Bay claimed the opener of a three-game series.

Ben Zobrist collected three hits and Matt Joyce and Curt Casali each had an RBI as the Rays won for the third time in eight games. Brad Boxberger (3-1) blew the save in the ninth but retired the side in order in the 10th and pull Tampa Bay within five games of the second wild card.

Starlin Castro, John Baker and Ryan Sweeney delivered RBI singles for Chicago, which lost for the fourth time in 11th games. Hector Rondon (3-4), the Cubs’ seventh pitcher, allowed three singles and the winning run in the 10th.

Chicago scored in its first at-bat when heralded rookie Javier Baez singled in his Wrigley Field debut, moved to third on Anthony Rizzo’s double off the wall in right and scored on Castro’s opposite-field single. The Rays tied it in the third when Jennings lined a leadoff homer off Tsuyoshi Wada into the seats in left field before a throwing error by Tampa Bay starter Chris Archer in the fourth led to Baker’s run-scoring single to right.

Steve Rodriguez opened the seventh with a lead-off triple to chase Wada and beat the throw home on Casali’s one-out grounder - the first major-league RBI for Casali - before Tampa Bay went ahead in the eighth on Zobrist’s lead-off double and Joyce’s two-out single. The Cubs tied it in the ninth on Sweeney’s one-out single off Boxberger to plate Justin Ruggiano - the first hit by a left-handed hitter in 44 at-bats versus Boxberger.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Rays RHP Archer gave up two runs on five hits over six innings while LHP Wada permitted two runs on four hits over six innings. Each registered six strikeouts. ... The Cubs acquired RHP Jacob Turner from Miami on Friday for minor-league RHPs Jose Arias and Tyler Bremer and designated OF Ryan Kalish for assignment. ... Jennings’ third-inning blast was the 1,000th homer hit in the majors this season. Last year, No. 1,000 came July 26.