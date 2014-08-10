Cubs 3, Rays 2 (12): Anthony Rizzo lined the game-winning single with one out in the 12th inning as Chicago salvaged the finale of the three-game set against visiting Tampa Bay.

Ryan Sweeney led off the inning with a single against Cesar Ramos (2-4), was sacrificed to second and advanced to third when Javier Baez struck out but reached on a wild pitch. Rizzo lined the second pitch to deep right field to easily drive in Sweeney.

Carlos Villanueva (5-6) pitched a scoreless 12th as the final five Chicago relievers allowed just two hits over 5 1/3 scoreless innings. Desmond Jennings went 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Rays, who fell 6 1/2 games behind Kansas City for the American League’s second wild-card spot.

Tampa Bay took a 2-1 lead in the seventh when Jennings smacked an RBI double to left-center field. The Cubs tied it in the bottom of the inning when Sweeney doubled with two out and scored on Chris Coghlan’s triple to right.

The Rays pushed across a run in the fifth when Curt Casali doubled and later scored when Jennings reached on an infield single as Baez threw wildly to first. The Cubs tied the score in the bottom of the inning on Baez’s run-scoring single.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Rays RHP Alex Cobb allowed one run and six hits over six innings, while Cubs LHP Travis Wood gave up four hits and one unearned run in six frames. … Tampa Bay pitchers combined for 17 strikeouts in the finale to set a franchise record for a three-game series by fanning 44 Chicago batters. … The Cubs optioned LHP Chris Rusin to Triple-A Iowa and placed RHP Brian Schlitter (shoulder) on the 15-day disabled list to open spots for RHP Neil Ramirez (activated from DL) and RHP Jacob Turner (acquired from Miami).