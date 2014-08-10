Odorizzi leads Rays’ shutout of Cubs

CHICAGO -- Jake Odorizzi set the tone as the Tampa Bay right-hander made his first start in his home state on Saturday.

The rookie right-hander, a one-time Illinois state high school baseball champion, struck out nine and allowed three hits in six shutout innings in his first Wrigley Field start as the Rays downed the Chicago Cubs 4-0.

Odorizzi (8-9) struck out five Cubs in the first two innings.

“Aggressive, assertive, came out and went right after them,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “I love the attitude. It wasn’t pandering.”

Odorizzo walked none and allowed just one other baserunner on a hit by pitch.

“I felt really sharp early and as the game progressed I threw some kind of waste pitches that was kind of my downfall today,” he said. “I should have been able to go deeper in the game. I threw three-ball counts when it really wasn’t necessary. Something to work on for next time.”

Shortstop Yunel Escobar went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored and second baseman Ben Zobrist was 2-for-3 with two runs as the Rays (57-59) won their third in a row and second straight against the Cubs.

Chicago starter Edwin Jackson (6-12) took the loss as the Cubs (49-66) fell for the third time in four games.

The Rays opened a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning after Zobrist lined a shot into the right-field corner for a ground-rule double. He came home with one out on third baseman Evan Longoria’s double to left. Escobar then lined an RBI single to right, scoring Longoria for a 2-0 lead.

Tampa Bay scored two runs in the sixth inning after Jackson loaded the bases with one out. Escobar’s base hit up the middle on a 2-1 pitch scored Zobrist and Longoria for a 4-0 lead.

Jackson was pulled for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the sixth inning. He worked six innings and allowed four runs (three earned) and five hits while walking three and striking out three as he lost for the seventh time since June 9.

”I thought he was actually throwing pretty well; he was pretty efficient,“ Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. ”I thought he was pretty composed and kept us in the ballgame. They tacked on a couple of runs late, but I thought it was one of his better outings in terms of commanding the zone and keeping his pitch efficiency down.

“We just really weren’t able to get a whole lot, obviously any offense today.”

The Cubs threatened in the sixth inning when rookie second baseman Javier Baez doubled to deep left with two outs but was stranded when first baseman Anthony Rizzo lined out to second.

Rays reliever Jake McGee allowed two base hits with two outs in the ninth inning, but he stuck out Cubs third baseman Luis Valbuena to end the game.

The teams close out the three-game Wrigley Field series at 1:20 p.m. Sunday.

NOTES: Rays owner Stuart Sternberg said he had no regrets about the recent trade of ace LHP David Price. “It really was the classic one eye on the present, one eye on the future deal,” Sternberg said. ... OF Kevin Kiermaier was the first Rays rookie since Evan Longoria in 2008 to deliver the winning RBI in an extra-inning game. Kiermaier had the winning 10th-inning single Friday. ... OF Wil Myers, on the disabled list since June 1 with a right wrist fracture, was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Saturday at Triple-A Durham. ... The Rays send RHP Alex Cobb (7-6, 3.52 ERA) against Cubs LHP Travis Wood (7-9, 5.08 ERA) in Sunday’s series finale. ... The Cubs are 5-8 this season in interleague play. They still have two series ahead against American League teams, including the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 22-24 at home and a trip to Toronto on Sept. 8-10. The Rays are finished with interleague play after Sunday. ... Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo went 1-for-4 and remains second in the National League home runs (25) and third in runs (75). He’s also second in the NL in being hit by a pitch (12).