Preview: Rays at Diamondbacks

Evan Longoria and Logan Morrison unleashed a blistering power display to alter the fortunes of the reeling Tampa Bay Rays. After belting nine of its team’s 11 homers to take three of four from Minnesota, the duo looks to continue its torrid hot streak on Monday as the Rays finish their 10-game road trip with the opener of a three-game interleague series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Longoria launched a franchise-record five homers in the four-game series and Morrison went deep four times versus the Twins as Tampa Bay has won three in a row after losing 11 of its previous 13. Both players have scored eight runs during their respective nine-game hitting streaks, although Longoria has driven in 14 runs to boot. Arizona will need to keep those two in check after salvaging the finale of its series versus the Chicago Cubs on Sunday for just its fourth win in 13 contests. The Diamondbacks will begin a nine-game homestand on Monday, although Chase Field hasn’t been too friendly to the hosts this season (9-20).

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Chris Archer (3-7, 4.75 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (2-4, 4.74)

Archer has experienced a night-and-day difference during contests at and away from Tropicana Field. The 27-year-old’s struggles on the road continued on Wednesday, as he dropped his third straight overall start after yielding five runs and eight hits in six innings of a 6-3 setback against Kansas City. Archer owns a 2-4 record with a bloated 7.13 ERA and .322 batting average against in seven starts away from home, as opposed to a tidy 2.03 ERA at The Trop.

Ray suffered a pair of losses before walking away with a no-decision on Wednesday as he allowed three runs in five innings at Houston. The 24-year-old hasn’t helped himself during those three outings, serving up four homers and issuing eight walks in that stretch. Ray, who has yet to face Tampa Bay in his young career, hasn’t been giving the Chase Field faithful much to celebrate as he’s just 1-2 with a gaudy 6.93 ERA at home while allowing the opposition to bat .321 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona LF Yasmany Tomas has rebounded from an 0-for-15 stretch as he carries a five-game hitting streak into Monday’s contest.

2. Tampa Bay RF Steven Souza Jr. has recorded three RBIs and three runs scored during his three-game hitting streak.

3. Diamondbacks OF David Peralta (right wrist inflammation) is in line to rejoin the team on Monday after being placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 15.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Diamondbacks 2