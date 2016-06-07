Preview: Rays at Diamondbacks

Zack Greinke has put his early-season issues behind him and aims to win his fifth consecutive start when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Tampa Bay Rays in Tuesday's middle contest of a three-game series. The right-hander had a 6.16 ERA through his first five starts but now is in a groove and is looking to win for the seventh time in his past eight decisions.

Greinke, who signed a six-year, $206.5 million contract as a free agent in the offseason, was fantastic in his last start when he struck out a season-best 11 while blanking the Houston Astros on four hits over seven innings. He will try to slow down the torrid Rays — who have won four straight games — as well as red-hot third baseman Evan Longoria, who reached base three times with a single and two walks in Monday's series-opening 6-4 victory. Longoria, who was named American League Player of the Week on Monday, hit five homers in four games before failing to go deep in the opener and is 17-for-38 with 14 RBIs during a 10-game hitting streak. Arizona had lost six of its last eight games and is just 9-21 at home, the second-worst mark in the majors behind the Atlanta Braves (6-23).

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH Matt Moore (2-3, 5.46 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Zack Greinke (7-3, 4.29)

Moore already has served up 12 homers, including six during his last four starts. He has struggled on the road with an 0-1 record and 6.33 ERA in four outings but received a no-decision Thursday against Minnesota when he gave up four runs and eight hits in five innings. Moore, who has never faced the Diamondbacks, has a 7.34 ERA in his past six starts.

Greinke has allowed just 20 hits and walked two during his four-start winning streak in which he has begun to look like the pitcher who went 19-3 with a 1.66 ERA for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He has been woeful at home despite winning his last two such outings and is 3-3 with a 6.54 ERA and .312 batting average against in seven starts at Chase Field. Greinke is 3-6 with a 3.42 ERA in 15 career appearances (12 starts) against the Rays and has struggled against Logan Morrison (5-for-10) while faring well against Longoria (4-for-22, one homer).

WALK-OFFS

1. Morrison was 0-for-3 with two walks in the opener after belting four homers over the previous three games.

2. Arizona LF David Peralta (wrist) was activated from the disabled list and went 2-for-3 with a homer on Monday, while RHP Silvino Bracho was optioned to Triple-A Reno.

3. Tampa Bay CF Desmond Jennings homered and matched his season high of three hits in the opener.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Rays 2