Preview: Rays at Diamondbacks

The Tampa Bay Rays look to finish their 10-game road trip with a .500 record when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday for the rubber match of a three-game interleague set. The Rays were shut out by Zack Greinke on Tuesday in a 5-0 defeat after winning four consecutive contests and come into the finale at 4-5 on their trek.

Tampa Bay hopes to have red-hot third baseman Evan Longoria, who boasts a 10-game hitting streak, back on Wednesday after he sat out Tuesday’s game with body soreness. The Rays send Jake Odorizzi to the mound against youngster Archie Bradley of the Diamondbacks, who are just 3-6 in their last nine outings. Paul Goldschmidt belted his first homer in eight games Tuesday, but has posted four RBIs in his last three games for Arizona as it tries to stay in the National League West race. Jake Lamb owns four homers and nine RBIs in his last nine games for the Diamondbacks, including a three-run blast on Tuesday.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (2-3, 3.33 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Archie Bradley (2-1, 4.94)

Odorizzi allowed two or fewer runs in seven of his last eight starts, but is just 2-2 in that span after a no-decision Friday when he limited Minnesota to a pair in six innings. The 26-year-old walked at least three batters in three of the last four outings and struck out 19 in the past three. Odorizzi is 5-3 with a 3.18 ERA in interleague play, striking out 70 in 70 2/3 innings, while he prepares to face Arizona for the first time.

Bradley comes in off the best of his four starts this season when he allowed one run with 10 strikeouts over six innings against the host Chicago Cubs, but took the loss after winning his previous two. The 2011 seventh overall pick completed at least six innings in his last three outings. The 23-year-old Bradley won his only interleague outing last year, yielding one run and two hits over six innings against Texas.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona C Welington Castillo has recorded multiple hits in three of his last five contests, going 6-for-19 in that stretch.

2. Tampa Bay 1B Logan Morrison has hit safely in 15 of the last 17 games, registering six homers and 14 RBIs in that span.

3. The Diamondbacks are 22-0 with a lead after seven innings and 19-1 in the same scenario through six frames.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Diamondbacks 2