Archer fans 12 as Rays dump D-backs

PHOENIX -- Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash jokingly proposed a plan to keep premium closer Alex Colome from pitching on Tuesday.

"Maybe we should fly him out so I can't use him," Cash said.

Colome pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his fourth save in as many games Monday, Chris Archer struck out 12 and Desmond Jennings and Tim Beckham homered in the Rays' 6-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

"Four days in a row is difficult, no doubt," Cash said. "We're not trying to start a trend here by any means."

Colome saved the final three games of the weekend series in Minnesota and needed only 11 pitches to get his 16th save in as many opportunities Monday.

"I love his heart," Archer said. "I love that he is willing. What Colome has been able to endure and to accomplish has been impressive."

Colome, in his first season as the Rays' primary closer, threw 34, eight and nine pitches in the final games of the Minnesota series. He registered 97 mph with his fastball in the ninth inning Monday.

"I want to throw every day," Colome said. "I work on my shoulder every day, working hard. Maybe they'll give me tomorrow off, but if I have to pitch, I can pitch."

Jennings had three hits, including a solo homer and Beckham hit a two-run homer in a four-run fifth inning off left-hander Robbie Ray (2-5).

Jennings doubled in a run in the fourth and homered high off the left-field foul pole in the seventh inning to help Archer break a three-game losing streak.

Rookie Taylor Motter had two hits and an RBI as the Rays (26-30) extended their winning streak to four games, tying a season high.

"Desmond Jennings broke out, that was great to see," Cash said. "A lot of guys who have been grinding through it showed up well. An outstanding performance by our offense."

Archer (4-7) gave up bases-empty homers to Ray and David Peralta among his five hits allowed while tying a season high in strikeouts he set on Opening Day against the Toronto Blue Jays. He yielded three runs, walked three and threw 115 pitches.

Peralta also singled in his first game since May 7 after being activated from the disabled list, and Paul Goldschmidt had an RBI double in Arizona's two-run third inning for a 2-0 lead.

Archer struck out at least one batter in every inning and got eight straight outs from strikeouts around three hits in the third and fourth innings.

"The slider is only good when the fastball is in the strike zone." Archer said. "Everything was clicking for me tonight. The past four games have been really good for us."

Tampa Bay's Evan Longoria singled and walked twice to extend his hitting streak to 10 games, and Mikie Mahtook had two hits.

Ray had two hits, including his first career homer in the third inning for Arizona (25-35), which has lost 17 of its last 25 games after the team was 17-18 on May 10.

Ray gave up eight hits and five runs in 4 2/3 innings, retiring only one of the six batters he faced in the fifth inning before being removed.

"He looked so good," Arizona manager Chip Hale said. "He was rolling. He swung the bat great. I didn't want to take him out. I wanted his bat in there, but it is just that bugaboo in the fifth inning."

Arizona has 33 strikeouts in the last two games after striking out 18 times against the Cubs on Sunday, when Jake Arrieta had 12.

"Some of it is pitching, but we have to make a better adjustment," Hale said. "We know that. It is one of those things that you talk about a lot, then guys starting thinking about it too much."

NOTES: Arizona activated RF David Peralta (wrist) from the disabled list and optioned RHP Siivino Bracho to Triple-A Reno, leaving the Diamondbacks with 13 position players and 12 pitchers. ... LHP Edwin Escobar has been moved to the bullpen and will not make what would have been his third start Saturday. Arizona has not named a replacement starter. ... Diamondbacks RHP Shelby Miller (finger) makes his next minor league rehab start this week, manager Chip Hale said. ... Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria was named the AL Player of the Week after hitting.464 with two doubles, five homers and seven RBIs. ... Tampa Bay is 10-7 against Arizona since the two teams joined the league as expansion partners in 1998. The teams last played in 2013, and Arizona RHP Edwin Jackson pitched a 147-pitch, eight-walk no-hitter against the Rays on June 25, 2010 at Tropicana Field.