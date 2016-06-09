Dickerson powers Rays past Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- Corey Dickerson is back to being himself, which could spell trouble for opponents moving forward.

Dickerson had three hits including two bases-empty homers while ending a June skid to help the Tampa Bay Rays to a 6-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday at Chase Field.

“It’s big to feel like yourself again, to feel like your swing’s back or you’re driving the ball to all fields,” said Dickerson, who was 1-for-17 in June and 3-for-30.

“It makes you relax a little more and realize it’s still there.”

Dickerson hit an opposite field homer to left field in the first inning, then hit a long homer inside the foul pole in right field in the seventh for a 5-3 lead.

He has 11 homers, but entered the game hitting .189, 92 percentage points below his career average in three seasons with Colorado.

“I just did everything I used to do back when I played with the Rockies,” said Dickerson, who had his fourth career multiple-homer game.

“I decided to just be me, don’t manipulate my stance, don’t manipulate my hands, don’t do anything different. Just go up there and think about seeing baseball and let my natural ability take over, my leg kick and whatnot.”

Center fielder Desmond Jennings also homered to tie the game in the fifth inning and had two homers and five hits while making all three starts in the series, the first time he has started three straight games since April 25-27.

Right-hander Alex Colome pitched the ninth for his 17th save in as many chances, setting a franchise record for consecutive conversions at the start of a season.

Right-hander Jake Odorizzi (3-3) gave up three runs on five hits in five innings as the Rays (27-31) won the fifth time in six games. He struck out eight and walked three.

Arizona left fielder Rickie Weeks Jr. had two hits, including a homer, Yasmany Tomas had two hits and Chris Herrmann and right-hander Archie Bradley drove in runs.

The Rays split a 10-game road trip after losing the first four, three in Kansas City.

“It speaks volumes to the guys in that clubhouse,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “It wasn’t a very fun series in Kansas City. We found every way to lose. And the next seven, we found a lot of ways to win.”

Arizona loaded the bases with none out in the ninth inning when Michael Bourn and Jean Segura singled and Jake Lamb walked, but Colome struck out Paul Goldschmidt and got David Peralta to ground into a double play.

“That just kind of shows the type of pitcher (Colome) he’s evolved into, because I don’t know if he’s capable of getting through that last year,” Cash said.

The Diamondbacks (26-36) are 10-22 at home this season, and have won two and split one of their 10 home series. Only Atlanta (6-23) has fewer home victories.

“We couldn’t have set it up any better in the ninth,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “Those are the guys you want up there. It just didn’t work today.”

Evan Longoria extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a two-out RBI single that tied the score 2-2 in the third inning for the Rays, after Taylor Motter walked and Dickerson singled.

Herrmann gave Arizona a 3-2 lead when his drove in a run with a groundout in the last of the third before the Rays took the lead for good in the sixth.

After Jennings’ two-out homer run tied the game, Tim Beckham tripled off Bradley and scored when pinch-hitter Steve Pearce’ singled off reliever Jake Barrett.

Bradley (2-2) gave four runs on five hits in 5 2-3 innings. He struck out five and walked four.

“Just could never really get comfortable and find my tempo or my rhythm,” said Bradley, who had won his previous two. “I just didn’t feel like the ball was coming out as good as it has the last couple of starts.”

NOTES: RHP Matt Andriese, RHP Chris Archer and LHP Matt Moore will start in the Rays’ three-game series against Houston that begins Friday, manager Kevin Cash said. With an off day Monday, LHP Drew Smily was pushed back and will make his next start Wednesday against Seattle, Cash said. ... Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria was back in the starting lineup Wednesday, a day after his streak of 159 consecutive games ended. He leads the majors with 539 games played since the start of the 2013 season, missing only five games in that span. ... Arizona RHP Shelby Miller (index finger) will make a rehab start for Class A Visalia on Thursday, when the Diamondbacks hope to get him to 80 pitches. Miller likely will need another rehab start because being activated, manager Chip Hale said. ... Arizona OF David Peralta made his third start of the season in center field. He has made 24 starts in right field.