Preview: Rays at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are actively looking to upgrade their roster prior to the Aug. 1 non-waiver trade deadline, but Yasmani Grandal’s recent power surge has allowed them to cross at least one position off their shopping list. The veteran catcher looks to continue his offensive resurgence Wednesday as the Dodgers conclude a two-game set against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays.

Grandal is batting .309 with seven home runs this month, including a solo blast in Tuesday’s 3-2 victory that kept the Dodgers 2 1/2 games behind first-place San Francisco in the National League West. After a disappointing first half where Grandal struggled to push his average over the .200 mark, the 27-year-old has helped fill the void left by right fielder Yasiel Puig, who has been held out of the starting lineup for the past five games because of a hamstring strain and could require another trip to the disabled list. Los Angeles is 4-0 all-time in Dodger Stadium against the Rays, who have lost four in a row and seven of 11 since the All-Star break. First baseman Logan Morrison returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing the previous six games with a sore wrist and grounded out as a pinch hitter.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH Matt Moore (6-7, 4.31 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Brandon McCarthy (2-0, 1.61)

Moore has increased his trade value in recent weeks with five consecutive quality starts, including seven solid innings in a win against Oakland on Thursday. The 27-year-old saw his ERA peak at 5.56 in early June but has pitched at least six innings in his last nine starts. Moore allowed seven runs over 4 1/3 innings against the Dodgers on May 3 in Tampa Bay and owns a 2-3 record and 5.37 ERA in 10 career interleague starts.

McCarthy continued to impress by holding St. Louis to two runs (one earned) on one hit over 6 1/3 innings Friday before leaving with a calf injury. The 33-year-old is 5-0 with a 3.77 ERA in eight starts since joining the Dodgers last season. Evan Longoria is 4-for-18 with a home run against McCarthy, who is 5-3 with a 2.88 ERA in 12 career appearances (11 starts) against Tampa Bay with 52 strikeouts against 19 walks.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles SS Corey Seager is 17-for-44 during his nine-game hitting streak.

2. Tampa Bay RHP Alex Cobb (elbow) is expected to resume his minor-league rehab assignment Friday.

3. Dodgers LHP Adam Liberatore was unavailable Tuesday with a sore right knee and is listed as day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Rays 3