Grandal homers as Dodgers hold off Rays

LOS ANGELES -- Chris Archer had a solid performance Tuesday, but Bud Norris delivered a better one.

Yasmani Grandal's seventh-inning home run was the difference as the Los Angeles Dodgers held on for a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Norris blanked the Rays for 6 1/3 innings, striking out six and allowing just two hits with two walks (one intentional). Norris (6-9) also recorded his 1,000 career strikeout during the win, fanning out Kevin Kiermaier in the fourth inning.

"It's just a testament of how hard I've worked in my career, and this isn't easy for any of us, I promise you," said Norris, who is 3-2 with a 4.40 ERA in six games with the Dodgers since coming over in a trade with the Atlanta Braves.

Norris might have gone deeper in the game, but he piled up 104 pitches (66 strikes) after pitching in relief against the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend.

"It wasn't until about that fifth inning where he hit his stride, where he was really feeling good," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "But the pitch count was up there. He gave us everything he had."

Closer Kenley Jansen earned his 30th save with a scoreless ninth despite giving up a single and hitting a batter. Jansen joined Todd Worrell and Eric Gagne as the only pitchers in club history with three 30-save seasons.

Archer, whom the Dodgers reportedly are pursuing in trade talks, fanned eight with no walks and gave up three runs (one earned) on four hits in seven innings. Archer (5-14) was tagged by Grandal's deep solo shot to right -- the catcher's 14th homer of the season -- to lead off the seventh, but he kept Tampa Bay in the game.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said it was the best outing of the season for Archer, who lost for the seventh time in his past eight starts.

"Just the way he attacked the strike zone. He was efficient," said Cash, referring to the 84 pitches (60 strikes) Archer threw. "He had it all going really well."

Archer, though, wasn't as high on his production as his manager.

"It was a good outing, but we lost the game, so it's hard to look at it from a personal standpoint on how well I did whenever there's some things I could have done better obviously," said Archer, who has gone six or more innings in 11 of his past 12 starts. "I want to fill the strike zone, but I want to win more. That's the only thing I'm really thinking about now.

"Yeah, I pitched well and we played great baseball, but I wish I could have done a little better to win."

Los Angeles (57-44) captured its third in a row while handing Tampa Bay (38-61) a fourth consecutive defeat.

A one-out RBI double by Brad Miller off Joe Blanton in the eighth allowed the Rays to avoid a shutout. Later in the inning, a wild pitch by Dodgers reliever Luis Avilan scored Logan Forsythe with Tampa Bay's other run.

The Dodgers kept the Rays winless at Dodger Stadium in four career contests. The Rays also have never homered during their visits to the park.

Two Rays errors in the third inning led to a pair of Los Angeles runs. First baseman Steve Pearce was unable to field a throw by second baseman Forsythe on a Joc Pederson grounder with one out. One batter later, Archer's throw to Pearce on grounder near the mound by Chase Utley sailed high, putting runners at first and third.

"No excuse. I should have made a better throw," Archer said.

Corey Seager and Justin Turner followed with a run-scoring singles for a 2-0 lead. Seager extended his hitting streak to nine games.

Dodgers left fielder Howie Kendrick went 0-for-3 to end his 16-game streak.

NOTES: Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (herniated back disk) spoke with reporters before the game but gave no indication whether he would return this season. Kershaw hasn't thrown a pitch since July 16, when he completed a four-inning session in a simulated game at Dodger Stadium. Kershaw felt discomfort in his back afterward, forcing the Dodgers to shut him down indefinitely. "I didn't have any pain leading up to when I pitched, then I pitched and I felt pain, so now I just have to wait until I don't feel pain again," said Kershaw, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since June 27. ... Rays RHP Kevin Jepsen celebrated his 32nd birthday. He is the team's only pitcher older than 30. ... Rays LHP Matt Moore (6-7, 4.31 ERA) will face Dodgers RHP Brandon McCarthy (2-0, 1.61 ERA) in the series finale Wednesday. ... The game drew a crowd of 46,960.