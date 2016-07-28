Rays dump Dodgers, halt four-game losing streak

LOS ANGELES -- The Tampa Bay Rays ended their nine-game road trip Wednesday by halting a string of skids.

Evan Longoria homered, and the Rays snapped a four-game slide with a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

The Rays (39-61) won for first time in five all-time games at the park and snapped a three-game winning streak by the Dodgers (57-45). They also ended a run of four consecutive one-run losses, a club record.

"The pitching has kept us in games," said Longoria, a Southern California native who went 3-for-4 and homered in his 24th major league ballpark, another franchise mark. "That takes the pressure off the offense a little bit, and I think it takes the pressure off the other pitchers.

"It's good to see that come alive in the second half, and hopefully, offensively, we'll catch a little fire and start putting up some runs so it's a little easier on the pitching staff."

Rays lefty Matt Moore (7-7) allowed an unearned run on four hits with five strikeouts and four walks in 6 2/3 innings. Moore, who worked at least six innings for a personal-best 10th consecutive start, avenged a May 3 loss to the Dodgers, who tagged him for seven runs in 4 1/3 innings in a 10-5 decision.

"I was happy with the way I was able to contain myself a little bit and not overwork myself out there," said Moore, who also singled in the seventh inning for his second career hit.

Closer Alex Colome earned his 22nd save in 23 opportunities with a perfect ninth.

Dodgers starter Brandon McCarthy (2-1) lasted four innings, giving up three runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks. He threw 83 pitches (51 strikes) before being replaced by Louis Coleman in the fifth.

McCarthy, who recently returned after undergoing Tommy John surgery last year, was 5-0 in eight previous starts in a Dodger uniform.

"Overall, I thought he threw the ball well, but Longoria put a good swing on it and they got an extra run there," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "I thought he competed."

A throwing error led to the Dodgers scoring the game's first in the second inning. Joc Pederson drew a two-out walk and advanced to third on a single by A.J. Ellis. Ellis' steal of second forced an errant throw by catcher Luke Maile that allowed Pederson to score.

After Brad Miller led off the fourth with a double, Longoria crushed a 3-2 McCarthy pitch that landed into the Dodgers' bullpen in left for a 2-1 Tampa Bay edge. It was Longoria's 23rd home run this season and the first long ball ever by a Rays player at Dodger Stadium.

"Breaking ball, 3-2 and he had thrown me a couple of fastballs away," Longoria said. "I won't say I was sitting on it, but in the back of my mind, I was just thinking Bud (Norris) yesterday had gotten me out with a couple of breaking balls. (McCarthy) had thrown a breaking ball earlier that I didn't swing and one that I did swing at that I wasn't really close to.

"In the back of my mind, (I'm) kind of I thinking the pitch. He threw it over the middle of the plate. I'm sure he wasn't trying to throw it there."

An RBI double by Maile with two outs in the fourth scored Steven Souza Jr. to increase the margin to 3-1.

Rays first baseman Logan Morrison recorded the defensive play of the game, chasing down a Howie Kendrick foul ball and catching it while tumbling into the stands to end the seventh inning.

"I was just trying to make a play," Morrison said. "It was just one of those that happened to hit my glove when I hit the wall, and I held onto it."

NOTES: Rays 3B Evan Longoria has committed just one error in his past 42 games. Longoria leads all American League third basemen with a .980 fielding percentage. ... Los Angeles OF Yasiel Puig (right hamstring) missed his sixth consecutive start. The Dodgers are weighing whether to put him on the 15-day disabled list. OF Scott Van Slyke started in place of Puig and went 1-for-4. ... Both clubs are off Thursday and resume play Friday. New York Yankees RHP Ivan Nova (7-5, 4.65 ERA) will face Rays RHP Jake Odorizzi (4-5, 4.10 ERA) in the opening contest of a three-game series at Tropicana Field. At Dodger Stadium, Arizona Diamondbacks RHP Zack Godley (3-1, 5.88 ERA) will meet Los Angeles RHP Kenta Maeda (9-7, 3.25 ERA) to kick off a three-game set.