Preview: Rays at Indians

The Tampa Bay Rays have been forced to piece together their rotation with three key performers on the disabled list and surprising Erasmo Ramirez has played a big part. Ramirez attempts to extend his career-high victory total to seven when the Rays visit the Cleveland Indians on Saturday for the middle contest of a three-game set.

The Rays, who have won seven of eight, belted three homers to win the series opener 4-1 on Friday and faces 2014 American League Cy Young winner Corey Kluber one day later. Kluber is 2-0 in his career against Tampa Bay and must cool off former Indian Asdrubal Cabrera, who homered in his first game against the team he spent his first eight-plus seasons with on Friday and is 4-for-8 in his last two contests. Jason Kipnis boasts a 14-game hitting streak overall and has hit safely in 23 straight home games for Cleveland, which has not won back-to-back contests in almost three weeks. The Indians need more from slugger Carlos Santana, who is 3-for-30 in his last eight outings.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Erasmo Ramirez (6-2, 4.45 ERA) vs. Indians RH Corey Kluber (3-8, 3.54)

Ramirez had never won more than five games in a season before 2015, but has mostly flourished since joining the rotation and won six of his last seven outings. The Nicaragua native, who was acquired from Seattle at the end of the preseason, has allowed three runs in 23 1/3 frames over his last four starts. Brandon Moss has a homer and five RBIs against Ramirez, who is 1-0 in two appearances (one start) with a 5.68 ERA versus the Indians.

Kluber has taken losses in his last three starts after winning his previous three decisions as he continues to pile up strikeouts (111) with only 18 walks in 96 2/3 innings. The 29-year-old Alabama native is 2-3 with a 2.88 ERA in six home outings and has surrendered three of his seven homers in the last four games. David DeJesus is 3-for-9 with two doubles versus Kluber, who boasts a 1.08 ERA against the Rays in three starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland C Yan Gomes, who also owns a homer against Ramirez, is day-to-day after missing Friday’s game with a stiff neck.

2. Tampa Bay RF Steven Souza Jr. is 6-for-12 with a pair of homers and six runs scored in the last three contests.

3. Indians SS Francisco Lindor had two hits Friday and is 6-for-19 in his first five major-league games.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Rays 1