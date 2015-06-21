Preview: Rays at Indians

The Tampa Bay Rays are 10 games over .500 for the first time this season and sit atop the American League East. The Rays will go for their ninth win in 10 contests and a three-game sweep when they visit the Cleveland Indians for the series finale on Sunday.

Tampa Bay was crushed 16-4 at home by Washington on Tuesday but has since found a groove among the pitching staff. The Rays allowed a total of five runs in four straight wins, including back-to-back 4-1 triumphs in the first two games against the Indians. Saturday’s loss marked the eighth in the last 12 contests for Cleveland, which scored three or fewer runs in each of those eight setbacks. The Indians will turn to a newcomer in Cody Anderson while trying to get to some offense going against Tampa Bay starter Alex Colome on Sunday.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Alex Colome (3-3, 5.14 ERA) vs. Indians RH Cody Anderson (NR)

Colome allowed one run in back-to-back starts before getting shelled by Washington on Tuesday. The Dominican was reached for six runs on seven hits and three walks in two innings to suffer the loss. Colome dominated his lone previous start against Cleveland, scattering four hits and a walk over 6 1/3 scoreless frames to earn a win.

Anderson is being recalled to make his major-league debut and likely will get the chance to stick around for a few starts following Shaun Marcum’s departure. The 24-year-old made 10 starts in Double-A to begin the season before being promoted to Triple-A Columbus. Anderson is 4-3 with a 1.89 ERA in 13 outings between the two levels.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rays LHP Matt Moore (elbow) will make a rehab start for Triple-A Durham on Sunday.

2. Cleveland 2B Jason Kipnis has hit safely in 15 straight games.

3. Tampa Bay DH Joey Butler has recorded multiple hits in five of his last nine games and homered in two of the last three.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Indians 2