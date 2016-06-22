Preview: Rays at Indians

The Cleveland Indians look to extend their overall winning streak to six contests and their home dominance to 11 consecutive victories on Wednesday when they bid for a three-game sweep of the tumbling Tampa Bay Rays. Juan Uribe is enjoying a scintillating streak in his own right, as the veteran homered in his fourth consecutive contest to aid the American League Central-leading Indians to a convincing 6-0 triumph on Tuesday.

Uribe is 7-for-17 with seven RBIs in his last four games after recording just two homers in his previous 48 games, Jason Kipnis had an RBI single to increase both his hitting streak to five games and his success versus Tampa Bay, as he is batting .333 against the club in his career. Evan Longoria has hit safely in four straight contests and eight of his last nine for the reeling Rays, who have dropped six in a row to make themselves comfortable in the cellar of the AL East. The 30-year-old Longoria has five hits - including two homers - and four RBIs in five games versus Cleveland this season, although he is 0-for-3 against Wednesday starter Trevor Bauer.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Chris Archer (4-9, 4.60 ERA) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (4-2, 3.46)

Archer suffered his second straight loss and fifth in six outings on Friday, as the 27-year-old allowed four runs on six hits in as many innings of a 5-1 setback to San Francisco. A fifth-round draft pick of the Indians, Archer looks to end his troubles versus the club as he fell to 0-4 in his career despite yielding two earned runs in 5 1/3 frames of a 6-0 loss on April 14. Mike Napoli is riding a four-game hitting streak overall but has struggled mightily versus Archer, against whom he is 1-for-16 with 10 strikeouts.

Bauer is just 1-0 in his last five starts despite permitting 10 earned runs and striking out 32 in 35 2/3 innings. The 25-year-old tossed a season-high 115 pitches against the Chicago White Sox on Friday, but walked away with a no-decision despite allowing one run on four hits in seven frames. Bauer turned in quite an inning of work versus Tampa Bay on April 14, scattering two hits before striking out the side in a no-decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay 1B Logan Morrison is 0-for-11 in his last three games and 3-for-32 in his last eight.

2. Cleveland C Yan Gomes is 6-for-16 with a pair of doubles and four runs scored during his four-game hitting streak.

3. The injured-riddled Rays have placed eight players on the disabled list in the last 37 days after having zero on the DL in the first 40 days of the season.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Rays 2