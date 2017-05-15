Preview: Rays at Indians

The Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Indians both found their offense on Sunday and are hoping to carry the momentum into winning streaks. The Indians, who snapped a three-game slide with an 8-3 triumph over the Minnesota Twins, host the Rays in the opener of a three-game series on Monday.

Cleveland totaled one run in dropping the first two games of the series against Minnesota but moved Jason Kipnis into the leadoff spot in the order for the first time this season on Sunday and was rewarded with two home runs among four hits from the second baseman. "We know what kind of offense we're capable of having," Kipnis told reporters. "It's about going out and executing and guys hitting with runners in scoring position and putting pressure on the defense. That's stuff we haven't been doing lately. We know we can put up crooked numbers with the best of them when things are going well." The Rays were having some trouble putting up crooked numbers over the weekend until putting seven on the board in the ninth inning and pulling away for an 11-2 win over the Red Sox on Sunday. Tampa Bay could have some trouble matching that explosion on Monday against surging Indians starter Carlos Carrasco, who goes up against Rays righty Chris Archer.

TV: 6:10 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Chris Archer (3-1, 3.04 ERA) vs. Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (4-2, 1.86)

Archer posted a quality start in each of his last three outings and is coming off the best of the bunch after scattering five hits across eight scoreless innings while striking out 11 without a walk in a win over Kansas City on Wednesday. The North Carolina native posted 22 strikeouts and one walk in his last two starts combined while lowering his WHIP to 1.13. Archer is still looking for his first career win against Cleveland and enters Monday 0-5 with a 5.14 ERA in five starts.

Carrasco is looking for his third straight win and seventh consecutive quality start after striking out seven without walking a batter in seven scoreless innings at Toronto on Tuesday. The Venezuela native notched 27 strikeouts and two walks over his last four turns. Carrasco allowed one run and struck out eight in eight innings to earn a win in his lone start against Tampa Bay last season and limited Rays slugger Evan Longoria to 2-for-19 in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rays DH-OF Corey Dickerson recorded four hits on Sunday to extend his hitting streak to eight straight games.

2. Tampa Bay RHP Ryne Stanek recorded one out in his major-league debut on Sunday after being called up on Saturday.

3. Indians DH Edwin Encarnacion is 1-for-17 with five strikeouts in the last five contests.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Rays 2