Preview: Rays at Indians

The Cleveland Indians may have found a way to get Jason Kipnis going as they prepare to host the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday in the middle contest of their three-game series. Kipnis, who missed the first 15 games of the season with a shoulder injury, is 5-for-8 with two home runs, four RBIs, two runs scored, a double and two walks in two contests since being moved to the leadoff spot, increasing his batting average to .203.

Cleveland (20-17), the defending American League champion, scored eight runs for the third time in five games in Monday's 8-7 victory. Tampa Bay (19-22), which has alternated wins and losses in its last six games and is 3-6 in its past nine contests, is also showing more pop of late with 25 runs in its last four games. The Rays' Jake Odorizzi is 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA in three starts since returning from the disabled list and allowed one run or fewer in his last four turns, and opposes Danny Salazar, who recorded only 7 1/3 innings over his past two outings (0-1) and a season-high five earned runs last time out. The Indians need innings out of Salazar after Carlos Carrasco, Monday's starter, left after 3 2/3 innings because of tightness in his left pectoral.

TV: 6:10 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (2-2, 2.61 ERA) vs. Indians RH Danny Salazar (2-3, 5.20)

Odorizzi was saddled with the loss after yielding one run, four hits and two walks while striking out four in six innings of a 6-0 loss to Kansas City on Thursday. The 27-year-old Illinois native permitted nine hits and three walks with 16 strikeouts in 18 innings since missing time because of a hamstring injury. Odorizzi is 0-1 with a 2.92 ERA in three starts versus Cleveland and fares well versus designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion (4-for-27, home run, double, three walks).

Salazar also allowed five hits and two walks while striking out four in 2 2/3 innings but didn't take the loss in the Indians' 8-7 setback in Toronto on Wednesday. The 27-year-old has a 14.14 ERA and a batting average against of .429 in seven first innings this season but a 3.07 ERA and .226 average against in all other frames. Salazar is 2-0 with a 0.66 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and .111 batting average against in two turns - one apiece in 2015 and 2016 - versus Tampa Bay.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians RF Abraham Almonte (.221) left Monday's game after aggravating a right shoulder injury that he originally sustained in an at-bat last week and is expected to be placed on the 10-day disabled list.

2. Rays 3B Evan Longoria needs two at-bats to break Carl Crawford's club record of 4,992 and three walks to pass Ben Zobrist (542) for the franchise mark.

3. Encarnacion (.198), who signed a three-year, $60-million contract during the offseason, went 0-for-5 with an RBI and run scored Monday - his first game batting fifth in the order after hitting cleanup all season - and is hitless in 16 at-bats over his last four games.

PREDICTION: Indians 3, Rays 2