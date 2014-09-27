(Updated: UPDATES Cleveland being eliminated from playoff chase in graph 2 CORRECTS spelling of “Hanigan” in graph 4 REWORDS clause after Kluber in graph 5 ADDS “pitching staff” in front of “Indians” in first note of GAME NOTEBOOK)

Indians 1, Rays 0: Corey Kluber struck out 11 over eight dominant innings to win his fifth straight game as Cleveland edged visiting Tampa Bay in the opener of a three-game series.

Jose Ramirez provided the only offense with a first-inning solo homer for the Indians, who were eliminated from postseason consideration following Oakland’s win in Texas. Kluber (18-9) scattered five hits, walked two and threw 106 pitches while taking over the major-league lead in strikeouts with 269.

James Loney recorded a pair of hits and Kevin Kiermaier collected his eighth triple of the season for the Rays, who have dropped six of their last eight. Tampa Bay’s Chris Archer (10-9) gave up one run, three hits and two walks while striking out six over 7 2/3 innings in his final start of the season.

Ramirez lined a 1-2 pitch from Archer just over the right-field wall for his second of the season to open the scoring in the first inning. Kiermaier laced his triple into the right-center field gap with two outs in the fifth before Ryan Hanigan fouled out to end the threat.

Matt Joyce singled with one out and Kiermaier walked with two down in the seventh, but Kluber struck out Hanigan looking to keep the Indians in front. Kluber, who has 39 strikeouts over his last three starts, fanned the final two he faced before Cody Allen pitched a perfect ninth for his 24th save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Indians’ pitching staff set the major-league record for strikeouts in a single season with 1,431, passing the 2013 Detroit Tigers (1,428), while the Rays still have a chance to catch them with 1,419. … Cleveland LF Michael Brantley went 0-for-3 to see his 15-game hitting streak come to an end. … Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria has played in all 160 games thus far, matching his career high in 2013.