Indians secure 8-7 win over Rays

CLEVELAND -- Lonnie Chisenhall and Francisco Lindor hit home runs, leading the Cleveland Indians to an 8-7 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night at Progressive Field.

Indians starter Carlos Carrasco was removed from the game in the fourth inning with left pectoral tightness. Five Cleveland relievers combined to pitch the last 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and five hits with six strikeouts.

Cleveland left-hander Andrew Miller yielded a run for the first time this year, snapping his streak of 15 shutout appearances and 17 1/3 scoreless innings to start the season. Logan Morrison's eighth-inning sacrifice fly off Miller cut the Indians' lead to 7-6.

Cleveland got that run back in the bottom of the eighth on a solo home run by Lindor, his ninth home run off the season, off Jumbo Diaz.

Boone Logan (1-0) got two outs in the middle innings and was credited with the win. Cody Allen worked the ninth to pick up his 10th save despite giving up a solo home run to Peter Bourjos.

Tampa Bay starter Chris Archer (3-2) allowed seven runs (six earned) in five innings. He gave up five hits and six walks while striking out six.

The Rays took a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by Morrison in the first inning.

In the bottom of the first, the Indians sent eight men to the plate, scoring five runs to open a 5-1 lead. With Lindor at second and Michael Brantley at first, a wild pitch by Archer allowed Lindor to move to third. Carlos Santana followed with a single to center field, scoring Lindor with the tying run.

Brantley moved to third on Santana's hit and scored when Edwin Encarnacion grounded into a forceout at second for the second out. Jose Ramirez drew a walk and Lonnie Chisenhall then hit a 2-0 pitch over the wall in right field for a three-run homer, his fourth home run of the year, to make it 5-1.

With two outs in the top of the second, Kevin Kiermaier hit a solo home run to cut the Indians' lead to 5-2. Cleveland got the run back in the bottom of the inning when Abraham Almonte tripled and scored on a throwing error by Rays catcher Derek Norris, making it 6-2.

Carrasco gave up singles to the first two Rays batters in the third inning, which led to a sacrifice fly by Steven Souza Jr., shaving the Indians' lead to 6-3.

Cleveland made it 7-3 on a two-out RBI double by Yan Gomes in the bottom of the third.

Carrasco was removed from the game after giving up an RBI single in the top of the fourth. Carrasco was relieved by Nick Goody, who gave up an RBI double to Evan Longoria, and the Indians' lead was down to 7-5.

NOTES: For the first time this season, DH Edwin Encarnacion did not hit in the cleanup spot in the Indians' lineup. Encarnacion, who is hitting .198, was moved down to the No. 5 spot, and he went 0-for-5. 1B Carlos Santana replaced him at No. 4 and finished 2-for-4. Each had an RBI. ... Indians RHP Corey Kluber (lower back strain) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Monday, but is still not close to coming off the disabled list. ... Indians OF Brandon Guyer, who was placed on the disabled list Sunday, is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks. ... Rays 3B Evan Longoria needs three walks to pass Ben Zobrist (542) for the club's career record. Longoria also needs two at-bats to break Carl Crawford's club record (4,992). ... Tampa Bay's hitters lead the majors in strikeouts (411) and walks (158).