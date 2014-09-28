Rays blank Indians for 22nd shutout

CLEVELAND -- If the game is a shutout, chances are good one of the teams is the Tampa Bay Rays.

It happened again Saturday night at Progressive Field, as right-hander Alex Colome pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings and right fielder Wil Myers had two hits and an RBI to lead the Rays to a 2-0 win over the Cleveland Indians.

Cleveland won the first game of the series Friday night 1-0. The Rays have now played in 40 games that have ended in a shutout. Tampa Bay pitchers have 22 shutouts and Tampa Bay opponents have 18.

“That’s ridiculously high on both sides, but it’s part of the baseball fabric right now,” Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon said.

Colome (2-0) gave up four hits and one walk, striking out six in 6 1/3 innings.

“Everything was working for me tonight,” Colome said. “I was able to control all the pitches coming out of my hand.”

Rays left-hander Jake McGee struck out the side in the ninth inning to pick up his 19th save.

One of the hits against Colome was a single up the middle in the fourth inning by left fielder Michael Brantley. It was Brantley’s 200th hit of the season. He is the first Indians hitter with 200 hits since Kenny Lofton had 210 hits in 1996.

“It was better than a broken-bat hit or an infield single,” Brantley said. “It seemed like it took forever to get through the infield. I didn’t know if it was going to make it, but when it finally did, it was a great feeling.”

“That’s a big milestone, and it’s nice that he did it because he gets some recognition for all the work he’s put in,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “And the best thing is: As good a player as he is, he’s that much better a kid.”

Leading 1-0, the Rays picked up an insurance run in the eighth inning. Center fielder Ben Zobrist singled and stole second. Zobrist went to third on a groundout by designated hitter David DeJesus.

Third baseman Evan Longoria grounded out for the second out. Right-hander Carlos Carrasco was relieved by left-hander Marc Rzepczynski, who gave up an infield single to first baseman James Loney, scoring Zobrist to give Tampa Bay a 2-0 lead.

Carrasco (8-7) pitched 7 2/3 innings, giving up two runs (one earned) with 10 strikeouts and three walks. In 10 starts since rejoining the rotation on Aug. 10, Carrasco has a 1.30 ERA.

“I liked the way he pounded the zone. He has so much to be excited about for next year,” Francona said.

The Indians’ best chance to score came in the first inning. Ramirez singled and stole second. He went to third on a deep flyout to center by Brantley. But Colome struck out first baseman Carlos Santana to end the inning.

Colome was removed from the game after striking out catcher Yan Gomes leading off the seventh inning.

Right-hander Joel Peralta relieved Colome and right fielder David Murphy greeted Peralta with a single. But Peralta struck out designated hitter Jason Giambi and retired third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall on a fly ball for the third out.

Carrasco held the Rays scoreless and hitless until the fourth inning when DeJesus led off with an infield single. Longoria hit a grounder to third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall, whose throw to second base sailed into right field for Cleveland’s major-league-leading 115th error.

DeJesus went to third on the error and he scored on a single to right field by Myers, giving Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead.

Cleveland was held to three hits in a 1-0 win over the Rays on Friday night, and the Indians’ bats were just as quiet in the early going Saturday. The Indians managed just three singles -- one on a bunt -- in the first five innings against Colome, who was making his first career appearance against Cleveland.

NOTES: Indians manager Terry Francona said 2B Jason Kipnis, who has been hampered by a variety of ailments this season, will not play in the last two games. ... The Indians will start LHP T.J. House on Sunday. Francona said there is nothing wrong with scheduled starter RHP Danny Salazar, but the staff wants to give House one more start. ... Rays RHP Chris Archer came within one out of a complete game Friday. If Archer had gotten it, he would have been just the second AL pitcher in the last 20 years to pitch a complete game on his birthday. The other was LHP CC Sabathia, who did it against the Rays on July 21, 2011.