Indians end disappointing season with win over Rays

CLEVELAND -- The 2014 season ended earlier than the Cleveland Indians would have preferred.

It ended with a 7-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at Progressive Field. But unlike last year, when they reached the playoffs as a wild-card team, the Indians went home after Sunday’s game. They finished with a record of 85-77, finishing in third place in the AL Central, five games behind the division-winning Tigers.

“This is always the hardest one,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “You’re going 100 mph since February, all day, every day. Then all of a sudden everything comes to a halt and you go home. It’s hard to turn the engine off.”

Right fielder David Murphy and second baseman Zach Walters homered and left-hander T.J. House pitched five solid innings to anchor the Cleveland victory.

Tampa Bay, 77-85, finished fourth in the AL East. The Rays lost two of the three games in the weekend series, and only scored four runs in the three games. The Rays set a team record for fewest runs scored in a season: 612.

“We believe we’re better than that, but you’ve got to prove it on the field,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “Overall we have to do better.”

Cleveland, using a lineup filled mostly with reserves, took a 2-1 lead in the second inning. Murphy led off with a home run over the wall in right-center field, his eighth homer of the year, off a 0-2 pitch from right-hander Alex Cobb (10-9). Cobb struck out first baseman Jesus Aguilar, but Walters hit the first pitch from Cobb over the right field wall for his seventh home run, giving the Indians a 2-0 lead.

“They put some good swings on some good pitches. When I missed some pitches they capitalized,” said Cobb.

House benefitted by throwing strikes to a Tampa Bay lineup that did a lot of swinging early in the count. Through two innings, House faced nine batters and threw just 19 pitches.

House (5-3) worked five innings, throwing just 49 pitches, 34 of them strikes. He gave up one run on five hits with two strikeouts and no walks. Called up from Triple-A Columbus at midseason, House eventually replaced right-hander Justin Masterson in the Indians’ rotation after the former was traded to St. Louis. In four September starts, House was 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA, 22 strikeouts and one walk in 24 innings.

“Part of you is happy that you won the last game, but part of you is disappointed that we don’t have any more games left, that we didn’t make the playoffs,” said House. “I think we’ll come back next year with a little bit of a chip on our shoulder.”

Francona said he was very impressed by the work of his rookie left-hander.

“I can’t think of one game he started this year that he didn’t keep us in the game,” said Francona.

The only run allowed by House came in the second inning when first baseman Sean Rodriguez hit House’s first pitch of the inning over the left field wall for his 12th home run.

Cleveland’s two home runs in the bottom of the second gave the Indians a 2-1 lead, and they extended it to 3-1 with a run in the fifth. Center fielder Tyler Holt led off that inning with a double to left-center field. Holt went to third on a groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly by shortstop Jose Ramirez.

The Rays got a run back in the sixth inning off right-hander C.C. Lee. Left fielder Brandon Guyer led off the inning with a double, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by third baseman Evan Longoria, cutting the Cleveland lead to 3-2.

But the Indians countered with a run in the bottom of the sixth. Murphy led off with a single and scored on a one-out double by Walters to make it 4-2.

Cobb pitched six innings, giving up four runs on 10 hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

The Indians blew it open with a three-run seventh inning against the Tampa Bay bullpen. The big blow in that inning was a two-run single by designated hitter Carlos Santana off left-hander Jeff Beliveau.

NOTES: Indians DH Jason Giambi said he has not decided yet whether he will retire, or attempt to play one more year. Giambi, 43, spent most of the season on the disabled list. In 60 at bats he hit .133 with two home runs and five RBIs. ... The Rays came into the final game of the season with 610 runs scored, 14 fewer than any other American League team. The Tampa Bay record for fewest runs scored in a season is 620, in 1998. ... The Rays have been involved in 40 shutouts this season, their pitchers throwing 22 shutouts and their hitters getting shut out 18 times. That is the most by any major league team since the 1968 Indians were involved in 43 shutouts.