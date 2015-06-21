Bullpen comes through in Rays’ win over Indians

CLEVELAND -- Six innings is a lot to ask from a bullpen, but Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash had no choice Saturday night. After starter Erasmo Ramirez left the game early with a strained groin, Cash’s bullpen had to work overtime, but the relievers were equal to the task and the Rays rolled to a 4-1 win over the Cleveland Indians Saturday night at Progressive Field.

“An incredible job by our bullpen, and we were able to piece it together,” said Cash.

Third baseman Evan Longoria provided all the runs the Rays needed with a three-run home run. Ramirez and the relievers took it from there.

“To their credit, they just keep asking for the ball,” said Cash of the bullpen.

Ramirez had to leave the game after three innings with a strained groin.

“Erasmo was very good,” said Cash. “Unfortunately his groin tightened, but the initial reports on him are good.”

Ramirez said he thinks he’ll be able to make his next start.

Following Ramirez to the mound were left-hander Xavier Cedeno, right-hander Ronald Belisario, right-hander Steve Geltz, right-hander Brandon Gomes and right-hander Brad Boxberger.

Cleveland loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but Boxberger struck out third baseman Giovanny Urshela to end the game.

Cedeno (1-0), who pitched one scoreless inning, got the win. Tampa Bay (40-30) has won eight of its last nine games and is 14-5 in June.

Cleveland right-hander Corey Kluber (3-9) pitched seven innings but took the loss. The nine losses match his total from last year, when he was 18-9 en route to winning the American League Cy Young Award.

Kluber hasn’t gotten much support this year, however. The Indians (31-36) have scored two or fewer runs in 11 of his 15 starts. In seven innings Saturday, he gave up four runs on four hits and four walks, with six strikeouts.

“When you’re not scoring runs, it’s hard to win, but my job is to not let the other team score so many runs,” said Kluber.

Ramirez faced the minimum nine batters in the first three innings. But, while pitching to shortstop Francisco Lindor with no outs and a runner at first in the fourth inning, Ramirez had to leave the game with a strained right groin. He gave up two hits, struck out three and walked none. He was relieved by Cedeno.

Tampa Bay jumped on Kluber in the first inning. The right-hander walked center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, who went to third on a single by designated hitter Joey Butler. Third baseman Evan Longoria then hit his seventh home run, a three-run shot over the left-field wall.

“I just didn’t execute my pitch there,” said Kluber.

“He’s tough. His ball moves all over the place,” said Longoria of Kluber. “I hit a two-seamer. I think he was trying to go inside with it, but he left it up, over the middle of the plate.”

The Rays scored another run in the third inning to make it 4-0. Kiermaier led off with a single, moved to third on walks by Butler and Longoria and scored when left fielder David DeJesus grounded out to second.

The only Cleveland run came in the eighth inning against Gomes. With Tampa Bay leading 4-0 and one out, center fielder Michael Bourn walked and went to second on a single by Urshela. Second baseman Jason Kipnis drew a walk, loading the bases. Bourn scored when Lindor grounded out to second.

“We had the bases loaded twice,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona. “When you’re not getting 10 or 12 hits a game, those kinds of opportunities become glaring.”

NOTES: Indians C Yan Gomes was back in the lineup after missing Friday’s game with cervical tightness. ... Indians RHP Shaun Marcum, who was designated for assignment on Thursday, cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Columbus. ... Rays OF Steven Souza leads the Rays with 14 home runs and eight stolen bases. According to Elias Sports Bureau, Souza could become the first American League rookie to lead his team in homers and stolen bases since Boston’s Jim Rice in 1975. ... Rays LHP Matt Moore, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, will make a rehab start for Triple-A Durham on Sunday.