Preview: Rays at Mariners

Felix Hernandez strives to end a five-start winless streak when the Seattle Mariners open a three-game series with the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. Hernandez is just 0-1 during a stretch in which he has allowed 11 earned runs and last recorded a victory on April 11 against the Oakland Athletics. Tampa Bay is struggling after a 1-5 homestand and begins a seven-game road trip against the Mariners and Los Angeles Angels.
The Rays lost 6-5 to the Cleveland Indians on Sunday, causing star Evan Longoria to begin to run out of patience with a team that sits six games below .500. “I’d be lying to you if I said I wasn’t a little bit stressed out,” Longoria told reporters. “I don’t think we’re playing bad games. I think we’re playing the game the right way. We’re just getting beat.” Seattle is coming off a four-game split with Kansas City after losing 9-7 on Sunday despite two home runs by Dustin Ackley.
TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH Cesar Ramos (1-1, 2.96 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (3-1, 2.73)
Ramos is making his sixth start and coming off a strong outing against Baltimore. He allowed two runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings while settling for a no-decision in his longest start of the season. Ramos has an 8.59 ERA in five career relief appearances against Seattle.
Hernandez gave up a season-high 11 hits in his last outing, when he surrendered four runs (three earned) in 6 1/3 innings of a no-decision against Oakland. He began the season with 30 strikeouts in three consecutive victories but has fanned just 23 during the winless stretch. Hernandez is 4-2 with a 2.04 ERA in 11 career starts against the Rays.
1. Ackley has hit three homers in two games after belting just one through Seattle’s first 35 contests.
2. Rays CF Desmond Jennings (left hand) is day-to-day after being hit by a pitch during Sunday’s game.
3. Mariners OF Michael Saunders (knee) was limited to pinch-hitting duty on Sunday and might sit again with a left-hander on the mound.
PREDICTION: Rays 4, Mariners 3