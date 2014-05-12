Preview: Rays at Mariners

Felix Hernandez strives to end a five-start winless streak when the Seattle Mariners open a three-game series with the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. Hernandez is just 0-1 during a stretch in which he has allowed 11 earned runs and last recorded a victory on April 11 against the Oakland Athletics. Tampa Bay is struggling after a 1-5 homestand and begins a seven-game road trip against the Mariners and Los Angeles Angels.

The Rays lost 6-5 to the Cleveland Indians on Sunday, causing star Evan Longoria to begin to run out of patience with a team that sits six games below .500. “I’d be lying to you if I said I wasn’t a little bit stressed out,” Longoria told reporters. “I don’t think we’re playing bad games. I think we’re playing the game the right way. We’re just getting beat.” Seattle is coming off a four-game split with Kansas City after losing 9-7 on Sunday despite two home runs by Dustin Ackley.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH Cesar Ramos (1-1, 2.96 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (3-1, 2.73)

Ramos is making his sixth start and coming off a strong outing against Baltimore. He allowed two runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings while settling for a no-decision in his longest start of the season. Ramos has an 8.59 ERA in five career relief appearances against Seattle.

Hernandez gave up a season-high 11 hits in his last outing, when he surrendered four runs (three earned) in 6 1/3 innings of a no-decision against Oakland. He began the season with 30 strikeouts in three consecutive victories but has fanned just 23 during the winless stretch. Hernandez is 4-2 with a 2.04 ERA in 11 career starts against the Rays.

WALK-OFFS

1. Ackley has hit three homers in two games after belting just one through Seattle’s first 35 contests.

2. Rays CF Desmond Jennings (left hand) is day-to-day after being hit by a pitch during Sunday’s game.

3. Mariners OF Michael Saunders (knee) was limited to pinch-hitting duty on Sunday and might sit again with a left-hander on the mound.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Mariners 3