Preview: Rays at Mariners

The Tampa Bay Rays aim to build off an electric victory and claim the three-game series from the host Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon. Tampa Bay was blanked for eight innings by Hisashi Iwakuma on Tuesday before scoring twice in the ninth off former Rays closer Fernando Rodney to land a much-needed victory. The win was only the second in eight games for a squad that resides in last place in the American League East.

Seattle hitters were dominated by Tampa Bay left-hander David Price on Tuesday, striking out 12 times and going hitless in 10 at-bats with runners in scoring position. The Mariners are 4-0-1 in their last five series after a slow start and sit one game over .500 entering their 40th game. The late rally by the Rays prevented them from falling eight games below .500 for the first time since the conclusion of the 2007 season.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (1-3, 5.79 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Brandon Maurer (1-1, 6.20)

Odorizzi struck out a career-high 11 while tossing five shutout innings against Cleveland in his last turn. He received a no-decision and is winless in six starts since beating Texas with six shutout innings on April 4. Odorizzi is 0-3 with an 8.35 ERA in four road starts this season and has never faced the Mariners.

Maurer lost to Kansas City in his last outing when he gave up six runs (four earned) and 14 hits in 7 1/3 innings. His only win of the season came against Houston on May 4 when he allowed four runs and six hits in five innings. Maurer struck out four in 2 2/3 innings while giving up one run and two hits in a relief appearance against the Rays last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. DH David DeJesus hit the tying homer in the ninth on Tuesday and LF Matt Joyce (3-for-4) singled in the decisive run later in the inning.

2. Seattle 2B Robinson Cano is 8-for-18 during a five-game hitting streak.

3. Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria is 0-for-6 in the series and has just one homer over the last 17 games.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Mariners 4