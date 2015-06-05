FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2015 / 5:37 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Rays at Mariners

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Tampa Bay Rays look to continue their strong road trip when they visit the slumping Seattle Mariners on Friday for the second of a four-game series. The Rays won for the fifth time in seven contests on their 10-game trek Thursday with a 2-1 triumph that extended Seattle’s losing streak to six – all at home.

Joey Butler, who played a total of 14 major-league contests the previous two seasons, collected a pair of hits to improve to 12-for-24 during a six-game hitting streak for the Rays. Jake Odorizzi will attempt to add to the Mariners’ offensive woes and left-hander J.A. Happ takes for the mound for Seattle, which went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position Thursday. Mark Trumbo, who was acquired from Arizona on Wednesday, chipped in with two hits in his Mariners’ debut. Seattle’s Logan Morrison (back spasms) was a late scratch Thursday, putting his 11-game hitting streak on hold, and his status is uncertain for Friday.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (4-5, 2.61 ERA) vs. Mariners LH J.A. Happ (3-1, 3.70)

Odorizzi snapped a three-game losing streak last time out despite allowing four runs and seven hits, including three homers, over six innings in a 9-5 victory at Baltimore. The 25-year-old, who has limited opponents to a .216 batting average, gave up two runs (one earned) in seven innings to take the loss against Seattle on May 25. Nelson Cruz is just 2-for-13 against Odorizzi, who is 1-1 with a 0.69 ERA in two starts versus the Mariners.

Happ has not gained a decision in his last four starts while yielding 10 runs in 20 innings combined after going 3-0 over his previous four outings. The Northwestern product, who is 54-54 in his career, gave up three runs and seven hits over six innings at Tampa Bay on May 26. Evan Longoria is 5-for-16 with two doubles versus Happ, who is 2-2 with a 5.35 ERA in eight career appearances (seven starts) against Tampa Bay.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mariners designated OF Justin Ruggiano for assignment on Thursday and recalled C Jesus Sucre from Triple-A Tacoma.

2. Tampa Bay RF Steven Souza Jr. knocked in his ninth run on the road trip Thursday with a single in the fourth inning.

3. Seattle RF-DH Nelson Cruz, who leads the American League with 18 homers, is 3-for-23 over the last six contests.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Mariners 2

