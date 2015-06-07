Preview: Rays at Mariners

Less than 24 hours after ending a frustrating seven-game losing streak, the Seattle Mariners attempt to gain some momentum when they host the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. Felix Hernandez pitched a strong seven innings and Austin Jackson belted a tiebreaking home run Saturday as Seattle edged the Rays 2-1 to improve to 2-8 on an 11-game homestand.

Jackson is 5-for-10 in the series and has recorded two or more hits in five of his last eight outings for the Mariners, who have scored three runs and allowed four in the first three games of the series. Seattle’s struggling offense won’t get a break Sunday when they face red-hot Chris Archer as he goes for his fourth consecutive victory. He will likely have to do it without the offensive support of three-time All Star Evan Longoria, who is questionable with left wrist soreness. Archer struck out 27 in his last two starts and can become the first pitcher to whiff at least 12 in three straight contests since Arizona’s Randy Johnson in 2001.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Chris Archer (6-4, 2.01 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Mike Montgomery (0-0, 1.50)

Archer matched the Rays’ record with 15 strikeouts against the Los Angeles Angels last time out to win his third straight during a tremendous four-game stretch. The North Carolina native has allowed three runs and 18 hits with 39 strikeouts over 27 1/3 innings his last four turns. Brad Miller is 2-for-9 with a pair of homers versus Archer, who is 0-2 in four career outings against Seattle with a 2.70 ERA.

Montgomery, acquired from the Rays in the preseason, pitched six solid innings in his first major league start Tuesday against the New York Yankees as he permitted one run on four hits without getting a decision. The 25-year-old was 4-3 with a 3.74 ERA at Triple-A Tacoma before being recalled. Montgomery, a first-round pick of Kansas City in 2008, was 10-5 with Triple-A Durham last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Seattle 1B Logan Morrison, who registered three singles Saturday, has hit safely in 13 consecutive games to match his career high.

2. Tampa Bay CF Kevin Kiermaier is 7-for-17 with a home run, triple and two doubles in his last seven contests to raise his average to .240.

3. The Rays are tied with San Francisco for the third best road record in the majors (16-11) – behind only Texas (19-11) and Houston (15-10).

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Mariners 1