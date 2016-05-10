Preview: Rays at Mariners

Second baseman Robinson Cano has been carrying the Seattle offense but it was his double-play partner that delivered the damage in Monday’s series-opening contest against the Tampa Bay Rays. Shortstop Ketel Marte had a career-best four hits, including a tiebreaking three-run homer, in a 5-2 victory and the Mariners will look to post their 15th win in 20 games when they host the Rays again Tuesday.

Marte also doubled twice, scored three runs and his three RBIs matched his career best in his top outing of the campaign. Cano was a quiet 1-for-5 while extending his hitting streak to nine games and was named American League Player of the Week earlier Monday after going 16-for-31 with four homers and nine RBIs last week. Tampa Bay had its four-game winning streak halted in the opener and is 3-1 on a six-game road trip that began in Anaheim against the Los Angeles Angels. Third baseman Evan Longoria hit a solo homer Monday for his third blast in eight games as he attempts to overcome a slow start.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH Drew Smyly (1-3, 2.72 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Wade Miley (2-2, 4.74)

Smyly has allowed two or fewer earned runs in each of his past five outings even if victories have been hard to come by. He has struck out 47 hitters while walking just eight and has limited opposing batters to a .167 average. Smyly is 1-1 with a 3.46 ERA in five career appearances (two starts) against Seattle and has fared well against designated hitter Nelson Cruz (2-for-13) and Cano (0-for-6).

Miley received a no-decision against Houston in his last start as he allowed two runs and five hits in six innings. He tossed his first career shutout in his previous outing when he limited Kansas City to five hits without walking a batter. Miley is 3-2 with a 2.38 ERA in seven career starts against Tampa Bay and has allowed two homers to Longoria (5-for-19).

WALK-OFFS

1. Rays 2B Logan Forsythe (shoulder) departed in the third inning of the opener and is questionable for Tuesday’s game.

2. Tampa Bay CF Kevin Kiermaier was hitless in four at-bats Monday and is 1-for-15 over the first four games of the road trip.

3. Cruz struck out three times and had a sacrifice fly in the opener and is 1-for-16 with seven strikeouts over the past four games.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Rays 3