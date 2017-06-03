Preview: Rays at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners are enjoying one of their best stretches of the season and look to win for the sixth time in seven games when they host the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday for the second contest of their three-game series. Danny Valencia hit a three-run homer and matched his career high with five RBIs as the Mariners established a season best for runs in Friday's 12-4 triumph.

Former Ray Taylor Motter belted a grand slam for Seattle and is expected to see most of the playing time at shortstop for a while as the hot-hitting Jean Segura - second in the American League with a .341 average - went on the disabled list with a high ankle sprain. Seattle did receive good news when Nelson Cruz's hand injury was ruled to be just a bruise, and the slugger went 2-for-3 with a walk in the opener. Tampa Bay's Corey Dickerson (.342) edged ahead of Segura in the batting race by going 2-for-5 on Friday and is 15-for-41 during his eight-game hitting streak. The loss was just the third in nine games for the Rays, who also are receiving solid play from Kevin Kiermaier as the outfielder is 15-for-38 with four homers in that span.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Alex Cobb (4-4, 3.67 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Sam Gaviglio (1-1, 3.50)

Cobb settled for a no-decision against Minnesota in his last outing despite giving up just one run and six hits over five innings. The 29-year-old has the same ERA on the road as at home - 3.67 - but is 3-1 in away games and has served up just three homers in seven starts compared to five in four home outings. Cobb is 2-3 with a 5.28 ERA in six career starts against Seattle and has struggled with Robinson Cano (8-for-23, three homers).

Gaviglio is making his fourth major-league start after recording his first career win last time out despite a shaky performance. The 27-year-old gave up five runs and six hits in five innings against Colorado but prevailed in a 6-5 decision. Gaviglio has registered just eight strikeouts in 18 frames, including only one in each of his last two outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rays 3B Evan Longoria (neck) departed Friday's game and is day-to-day.

2. Seattle RHP Felix Hernandez (shoulder) pitched a two-inning simulated game on Friday and said he will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.

3. Tampa Bay activated INF Brad Miller (abdomen) from the 10-day disabled list and optioned OF Mallex Smith to Triple-A Durham.

