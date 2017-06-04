Preview: Rays at Mariners

A brief stint in the minors may have done the trick for Mike Zunino, who is back and playing a key role for the suddenly explosive Seattle Mariners. Winners of six of its last seven contests, Seattle aims for a three-game sweep of the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday after outscoring them 21-6 in the first two games of the series.

Zunino went 3-for-4 with a mammoth grand slam and a career-high seven RBIs in Saturday’s 9-2 win as the Mariners collected 16 hits and pummeled Tampa Bay starter Alex Cobb for nine runs in five innings. Zunino's early-season struggles earned him a trip to Triple-A Tacoma for 12 games last month, but the 26-year-old is pushing for a move from the No. 9 spot in the batting order with multiple hits in three of his last four contests. Tampa Bay fell back to .500 for the 17th time this season on Saturday but received another solid effort from leadoff hitter Corey Dickerson, who belted his 13th home run and is 16-for-44 during his nine-game hitting streak. Rays catcher Derek Norris exited the game early with back spasms and will be held out of Sunday’s series finale but could return as soon as Tuesday.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Erasmo Ramirez (3-0, 3.66 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Ariel Miranda (5-2, 4.17)

Ramirez became the first pitcher since 1984 to start a major-league game the day after recording a save but lasted just 2 1/3 innings at Texas on Monday. In 32 starts for the Rays, the 27-year-old has only lost once when receiving two or more runs of support. Ramirez is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in three career games (one start) against Seattle, where he began his career and went 7-12 in 47 contests (35 starts) from 2012-14.

Miranda won his second straight start Tuesday against Colorado, allowing two runs over five innings at Coors Field. The Cuban has yielded a total of six earned runs over his last four turns covering 22 innings. Miranda, who is making his first career appearance against Tampa Bay, has lasted at least five innings in each of his last four outings but owns a troubling 22-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio over that stretch.

WALK-OFFS

1. Seattle has won six of its last seven games against Tampa Bay at Safeco Field, including five straight.

2. The Rays have tied a club record by hitting a home run in 15 consecutive road contests.

3. Mariners 1B Danny Valencia went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI on Saturday and is batting .345 over his last 32 games.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Rays 4