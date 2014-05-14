FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
May 14, 2014 / 11:28 PM / 3 years ago

Rays 2, Mariners 0

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Rays 2, Mariners 0: Jake Odorizzi allowed one hit in six shutout innings as visiting Tampa Bay won the three-game series with Seattle.

Yunel Escobar drew a bases-loaded walk and the Rays also scored on a wild pitch while beating the Mariners for the second consecutive day. Tampa Bay prevailed despite having only three hits and striking out 13 times against five Seattle pitchers.

Odorizzi (2-3) struck out seven and walked two in his second consecutive solid outing. He had a no-hitter through 5 2/3 innings before Mariners outfielder James Jones hit a soft line-drive single to left.

Dustin Ackley hit a one-out double in the eighth off Joel Peralta but was stranded during a half-inning that featured Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon throwing his hat into the stands after being ejected by first-base umpire Lance Barksdale for disputing a check-swing call. Grant Balfour worked a perfect ninth for his seventh save.

Evan Longoria delivered a one-out single in the fourth inning and Brandon Maurer (1-2) retired the next hitter before suffering control issues and walking the next three batters. Maurer was removed after issuing the walk to Escobar and reliever Dominic Leone tossed a wild pitch on his second offering to Ryan Hanigan.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Rays 2B Ben Zobrist dislocated his left thumb while sliding head-first into second base when he was caught stealing in the top of the fifth. … Maurer gave up two runs, two hits and four walks in 3 2/3 innings. … Odorizzi has struck out 18 while tossing 11 scoreless innings over his last two outings.

