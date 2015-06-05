Rays 2, Mariners 1

SEATTLE -- Erasmo Ramirez helped add to the misery of his former teammates, leading the Tampa Bay Rays to a 2-1 win while extending the Seattle Mariners’ losing streak to a season-worst six games on Thursday night.

Ramirez (4-2) returned to Safeco Field to earn the win after throwing 5 1/3 innings and allowing one earned run off seven hits. He struck out five in his first game against the team that took him to spring training this year before dealing him to Tampa on March 31.

Kevin Jepsen, the last of four relievers used by the Rays (29-26) in the win, earned his second save of the season after pitching a scoreless ninth while closer Brad Boxberger got the night off. Jepsen struck out Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano with a runner on second base to finish off the Rays’ third win in a row.

The Mariners (24-30) got 10 hits but went 1-for-11 with six strikeouts with runners in scoring position and left 10 runners on base. New acquisition Mark Trumbo, who started at first base and hit fifth in the Seattle lineup, went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles in his Mariners debut.

Seattle starter Roenis Elias (2-3) had another strong outing, allowing two earned runs off five hits over eight innings, but he suffered the loss.

Right fielder Steven Sousa and first baseman Jake Elmore each had an RBI for the Rays, while Cano drove in the Mariners’ only run with a fifth-inning single.

Trumbo, Cano and center fielder Austin Jackson each had two hits for the Mariners.

Rays right fielder Steven Souza Jr. drove in the first run of the game with a single in the fourth. Jake Elmore added an RBI on a groundout as Tampa Bay took a 2-0 lead.

The Rays had two stolen bases in the fourth inning and initially had a third, but an instant-replay challenge led to a reversal and resulted in the third out of the inning as Elmore was ruled out at second.

Ramirez had plenty of early success against his former team. He pitched four scoreless innings before the Mariners finally got to him with three consecutive singles in the bottom of the fifth. Cano capped it off with an RBI single, cutting Tampa Bay’s lead to 2-1, but he then got picked off first base and Ramirez got out of the jam.

NOTES: The Mariners recalled C Jesus Sucre from Triple-A Tacoma and designated OF Justin Ruggiano for assignment. Wednesday’s trade involving C Welington Castillo (to Arizona) and OF Mark Trumbo (from the Diamondbacks) led to the moves. ... Trumbo was in the lineup Thursday. He was originally listed as Seattle’s designated hitter but was moved to first base an hour before the game because of a late scratch involving 1B Logan Morrison (back spasms). ... Tampa Bay RHP Erasmo Ramirez spent his first seven professional seasons in the Mariners’ organization. He went 1-6 with a 5.26 ERA last season and was dealt for LHP Mike Montgomery on March 31. ... The Rays are scheduled to face their fourth consecutive left-handed starter Friday, when Seattle’s Roenis Elias is expected to take the mound. The streak should end Saturday, when RHP Felix Hernandez is scheduled to pitch for the Mariners.