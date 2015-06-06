Rays beat Mariners for fifth straight win

SEATTLE -- The Tampa Bay Rays overcame an injury to starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi, an undermanned bullpen and a lack of offensive production to extend their winning streak to five game on Friday night.

Second baseman Logan Forsythe broke a scoreless tie with a leadoff home run in the top of the ninth inning, leading the Rays to a 1-0 win over the Seattle Mariners, who lost their seventh in a row.

“Those games sometimes come down to one swing,” Forsythe said. “I was just lucky to get the barrel to it and help us out a little bit.”

The win came with a cost, as Odorizzi had to come out of the game in the fifth inning because of tightness in his left oblique muscle. Odorizzi said afterward that he wasn’t sure what was wrong, and the plan is for the injury to be re-evaluated when he comes in Saturday.

“Nobody knows. I don’t know,” he said. “I could come in (Saturday) and feel not as good as I feel now, or I could feel a lot better. We’ll just see what happens.”

Odorizzi doesn’t expect to undergo an MRI, and Rays manager Kevin Cash said there might not be any news regarding the injury before Sunday.

Reliever Andrew Bellatti (2-0) earned the win after pitching three scoreless innings, but he was optioned to Triple-A after the game to provide a fresh arm (left-hander Enny Romero) to the bullpen.

Seattle has its own bullpen issues, especially after struggling closer Fernando Rodney (2-3) gave up the leadoff home run to Forsythe in the ninth. Forsythe hit a 2-1 pitch 398 feet into the left-field stands, marking the eighth time in Rodney’s 12 outings since May 1 that the veteran reliever has given up a run.

“Right now, we’re not playing good,” Rodney said. “Everything is going wrong. It’s tough sometimes. They got me, but I‘m not putting my head down. There’s a lot of games left.”

Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon wasn’t pulling the trigger on any role changes after the game, despite Rodney’s struggles.

“He left a fastball middle in, and (Forsythe) hit it out,” McClendon said with a shrug. “Those things happen. The fact that we didn’t score any runs and lost the game 1-0 magnifies it. Everybody wants to talk about the closer giving up a home run, but these things happen.”

Rays reliever Kevin Jepsen came on to earn his second save in as many nights, despite giving up a leadoff triple to Mariners center fielder Austin Jackson. Closer Brad Boxberger was given two nights off after throwing 32 pitches in a blown save Wednesday at Anaheim.

After Jackson tripled off Jepsen into the gap in right-center, shortstop Brad Miller struck out and catcher Mike Zunino flew out to shallow right field. Jackson took a few steps off third on the flyout, but decided not to try to score.

Then Dustin Ackley popped out to end the game.

Seattle left nine runners on base while going 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. Second baseman Robinson Cano was 0-for-4 while stranding six baserunners as the Mariners (24-31) extended their season-long losing streak to seven games.

“Hitting can be contagious,” McClendon said. “We just need somebody to step up and get the big hit.”

Seattle’s best chance to break through before the ninth came in the bottom of the seventh, when the Mariners loaded the bases with a two-out walk and had Cano coming to the plate. But Cano grounded out in another key situation after striking out with a runner on second to end Thursday night’s 2-1 loss 24 hours earlier.

Mariners starter J.A. Happ turned in another impressive outing, with seven scoreless innings of six-hit ball, but he had to settle for his fifth consecutive no-decision. Happ walked one and struck out six.

Tampa Bay (30-26) had just seven hits and had to overcome the loss of Odorizzi in the fifth.

Odorizzi winced on his 75th pitch of the night, a fifth-inning pitch to Mariners first baseman Logan Morrison, and immediately grabbed his left hip as he twisted in pain. Cash and a team trainer came out to check on Odorizzi before he came out of the game.

Odorizzi said afterward that he wanted to throw one more practice pitch just to see if the injury was a cramp. The Rays wouldn’t let him.

“He’s too valuable for us,” Cash said. “If we can prevent anything worse from happening, that’s what we’re going to do.”

Odorizzi had cruised through the Mariners hitters, not allowing a run through the first four innings. He gave up a leadoff single and a one-out walk in the fifth before the injury. Odorizzi was charged with four hits and one walk in 4 1/3 scoreless innings.

Now he has to wait to find out about the injury.

“I‘m not a doctor,” he said. “I don’t even know what is wrong right now.”

NOTES: Seattle CF Austin Jackson, who spent three weeks on the disabled list last month because of a sprained ankle, was not in the lineup Friday but came on in the seventh as a pinch runner. His only at-bat was a leadoff triple in the ninth. ... Mariners 1B Logan Morrison was back in the lineup Friday after sitting out the previous night’s game with back spasms. ... Rays OF Desmond Jennings was scheduled to be on his way to Colorado for a second opinion on the sore left knee that kept him off the field for the entire month of May. ... Seattle’s seven-game losing streak is the franchise’s longest since April 15-22, 2014, when the Mariners lost eight in a row. ... Tampa Bay has faced four consecutive left-handed starters. That streak is expected to end Saturday night, when the Rays have an even bigger challenge in Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez.