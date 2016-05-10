Hernandez gets milestone win as Mariners defeat Rays

SEATTLE -- Despite his lack of postseason experience, 30-year-old Felix Hernandez has already accomplished a lot in his baseball career.

On Monday night, Hernandez achieved one of his most meaningful milestones by becoming the Seattle Mariners’ all-time leader in career victories with a 5-2 win over Tampa Bay.

“It means a lot,” said Hernandez, who went on to compare it to his 2012 perfect game. “I‘m very happy about it.”

Ketel Marte highlighted a 4-for-5 day with a three-run home run in the sixth inning, helping Hernandez earn his franchise-record 146th career win. Marte’s first home run of the season broke a 2-2 tie before Hernandez and the Seattle bullpen held the Rays at bay to end Tampa Bay’s four-game winning streak.

The 30-year-old Hernandez (3-2) allowed two runs on four hits over seven innings to break Jamie Moyer’s franchise record of 145 career wins in a Mariners uniform.

“Unbelievable,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said of the record. “To have 146 wins here kind of says it all. He’s gone through a lot during his career here, so it’s great to see him do that.”

Marte, who scored the Mariners’ first two runs of the game, came up to the plate with runners on first and second and no outs in the sixth. He hit Tampa Bay reliever Steven Geltz’s first pitch of the game over the fence in right-center.

Marte established a career high with three RBIs in a game. The sixth-inning home run was the third Marte has hit since making his major league debut last July.

“I‘m not surprised because I’ve been working hard every day to get a game like tonight,” Marte said after Monday’s performance.

Relievers Joel Peralta and Steve Cishek, who earned his 10th save with a scoreless ninth, finished off the win for Seattle (19-13).

Dana Eveland (0-1) walked the first two Mariners batters in the sixth and wound up saddled with the loss.

Tampa Bay (15-15) had just four hits in the loss.

Seattle is 14-5 since April 20.

“Just keep it rolling,” Servais said. “It’s been different guys stepping up every night. It was Marte tonight, and I don’t know who it’s going to be tomorrow.”

The Rays took a 2-1 lead behind solo home runs from Evan Longoria and Corey Dickerson.

Longoria’s two-out shot in the fifth broke a 1-1 tie while giving the Rays their first lead of the game.

Dickerson hit his seventh home run of the season to lead off the fourth, on Hernandez’s first pitch of the inning, to tie the score 1-1. Seattle’s first run came on a Nelson Cruz sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third.

The Mariners tied the score 2-2 when Marte scored on a wild pitch. Marte had hits in each of his first three at-bats -- two doubles and an infield single -- and scored Seattle’s first two runs.

Rays starter Matt Moore came out of the game after 4 2/3 innings, having allowed two runs on seven hits while walking four. He struck out six.

“He got out of a couple of jams when there was traffic on the bases,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “He probably wasn’t as sharp as he’s capable of being but he still really battled and made some big pitches at some big times.”

Rays second baseman Logan Forsythe left the game after the top of the third inning. He took a Hernandez pitch to the left shoulder blade in the top of the frame but stayed in the game. Tim Beckham came in as a defensive replacement in the bottom of the third.

Cash said X-rays taken on Forsythe came up negative.

“We’ll see how he comes in (Tuesday),” Cash said. “He’s obviously pretty sore.”

NOTES: Seattle 2B Robinson Cano was selected the American League player of the week. Cano hit .516 with eight runs, four home runs and nine RBIs over the seven games last week. ... Tampa Bay RHP Alex Colome became the second player in franchise history to convert saves in four consecutive games when he finished off Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Angels. The only other Ray to achieve that feat was Rafael Soriano, who had saves in four consecutive games in July 2010. ... Rays SS Brad Miller, a former Mariner, was in Seattle as a visiting player for the first time in his career. ... Tampa Bay went into Monday’s game with a season-high four consecutive wins. The last time the Rays won five games in a row was in April 2015. ... Seattle DH Nelson Cruz (forearm soreness) was back in the lineup Monday after sitting out Sunday’s loss to the Astros.