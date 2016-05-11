Mariners hang on to defeat Rays

SEATTLE -- Seattle starting pitcher Wade Miley had trouble keeping the ball in the park on Tuesday night, but he still came away with his third consecutive winning decision -- thanks to a pair of big home runs from his Mariners.

Home runs from Franklin Gutierrez and Dae-Ho Lee allowed Seattle to open up big early leads, and the Mariners hung on for a 6-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.

“Obviously, (giving up) home runs (is) never fun. I made a few mistakes,” Miley said after giving up three homers in the win. “But we had more runs than they did, so it worked out.”

Gutierrez gave Seattle a 2-0 lead before the Mariners recorded an out in the first inning, then Lee opened up a 6-2 advantage with a three-run shot in the fourth. Tampa Bay’s Steve Pearce hit a pair of solo homers, then right fielder Steven Souza added a seventh-inning homer to cut the gap to 6-4.

Seattle closer Steve Cishek came on with two outs in the eighth and finished the game to earn his 11th save of the season.

It was the third time this season that Cishek worked more than an inning and the first time it resulted in a save.

“He’s done it before, and he’s comfortable doing it,” manager Scott Servais said. “Awesome, awesome job. (Cishek) probably didn’t have his best stuff, but he got through it.”

Tampa Bay (15-16) threatened in each of the final two innings. The Rays had two runners on and the go-ahead run at the plate in Souza, but he flew out to right to end that threat. In the ninth, pinch hitter Hank Conger reached on a leadoff single. But Cishek struck out the next three batters to finish the game.

Tampa Bay starter Drew Smyly (1-4) allowed six runs off 10 hits over five innings while surrendering a pair of home runs. Seattle’s Miley (3-2) gave up three homers but earned his third consecutive win. Miley was charged with four runs off four hits over six innings.

The only batter Miley faced in the seventh, Souza, took him deep for a solo shot that cut the Rays’ deficit to 6-4.

“The few mistakes (Miley) made tonight,” Servais said, “he paid.”

Seattle shortstop Ketel Marte had two hits and scored a run. He is 6-for-9 with four runs scored over the first two games of the series.

For the second night in a row, the Mariners (20-13) used a three-run homer to break open a close game. Lee’s fourth-inning shot with two runners aboard gave Seattle a 6-2 lead. In the top of the inning, Pearce had brought the Rays to within a run with his second solo shot of the night.

“Dae-Ho got a big home run there,” Miley said. “It kind of gives you that confidence to get back out there and get a win.”

Pearce’s two solo home runs kept the Rays in the game in the early going. Pearce homered in the second and fourth innings, pulling Tampa Bay to within 3-2 after the Mariners scored three runs in the first.

“He’s swinging the bat well,” manager Kevin Cash said of Pearce, who platoons with Logan Morrison at first base. “We’ve got to find a way to get him in the lineup; there’s no doubt about that.”

Seattle jumped on Smyly early, opening the first inning with four consecutive hits on the way to a 3-0 lead. Franklin Gutierrez highlighted the inning with his first home run of the season, a two-run shot that gave the Mariners a 2-0 lead before designated hitter Kyle Seager added a sacrifice fly.

The Mariners were initially rewarded a fourth run when Smyly was charged with a balk, bringing Nelson Cruz in from third base. The umpires got together, though, and decided that Rays catcher Curt Casali had been granted a timeout before Smyly made his illegal move.

The Rays got one of the runs back on Pearce’s solo home run down the left-field line to lead off the second inning. Two innings later, Pearce went deep to left again, hitting a 0-2 pitch from Miley for another solo shot that pulled the Rays to within 3-2.

Smyly gave up more than two earned runs in a game for the first time since his season debut.

“You don’t see Drew get barreled up quite like that,” Cash said. “Sometimes you tip your cap (to the opponent). They did a good job.”

NOTES: Tampa Bay 2B Logan Forsythe (bruised left shoulder blade) was not in the Rays’ lineup Tuesday. Forsythe was still recovering from being hit by a pitch in Monday’s loss and was expected to be available as a pinch hitter Tuesday and Wednesday. All indications were that the Rays are targeting a Friday return to the starting lineup for Forsythe. ... Mariners 3B Kyle Seager got a bit of a break Tuesday, when he served as DH for the first time this season. ... Seattle SS Ketel Marte turned his ankle during batting practice Tuesday afternoon, significantly enough to bring the attention of team trainer Rick Griffin. But Marte shook off the injury and was in the Mariners’ starting lineup for Tuesday night’s game. ... Tampa Bay ended some speculation when manager Kevin Cash announced before Tuesday’s game that RHP Jake Odorizzi is Friday’s probable starter. The probables for the weekend games have yet to be announced.