Preview: Rays at Marlins

The Tampa Bay Rays are losers of six straight games and struggled to find any kind of offense in a three-game sweep at Boston over the weekend. The Rays will try to find those missing runs when they open a two-game interleague series at the Miami Marlins on Monday. Tampa Bay totaled three runs in the three games against the Red Sox and has not gotten a win from a starting pitcher in any of the last 14 contests.

The Marlins, who will visit the Rays for two games on Wednesday and Thursday to complete the home-and-home set, endured their own forgettable weekend while dropping three in a row at home to the division-rival Atlanta Braves. Closer Steve Cishek allowed his first home run since Apr. 28, 2013 when Braves slugger Evan Gattis hit a two-run blast in the ninth inning of Sunday’s 4-2 setback. Tampa Bay has dominated the in-state rivalry in recent years, taking 13 of 16 from 2011-2013.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Alex Cobb (1-2, 2.93 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Randy Wolf (0-1, 4.50)

Cobb was pushed back one day to get some extra rest as he continues to build strength following a lengthy stint on the disabled list. The 26-year-old posted 24 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings before the fourth inning of a start at Toronto last Tuesday and ended up charged with six runs on nine hits in a loss. Cobb is 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA in two career starts against Miami.

Wolf was picked up last month when the Marlins were hit with injuries to their starting rotation and built some length with a pair of appearances out of the bullpen before making his first start on May 25. The 37-year-old surrendered six runs - four earned - on nine hits over five innings to suffer a loss against Milwaukee. Wolf does not have a long track record against Tampa Bay but has held shortstop Yunel Escobar to 2-for-11 in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Marlins traded the 39th overall pick in this week’s draft to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for RHP Bryan Morris, who is expected to join the team on Monday.

2. Tampa Bay OF/1B Jerry Sands struck out three times in his team debut on Sunday.

3. Miami slugger Giancarlo Stanton is 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts in his career against Cobb.

PREDICTION: Rays 8, Marlins 3