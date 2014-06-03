Preview: Rays at Marlins

(Updated: CORRECTS “Blue Jays” to “Marlins” in prediction)

The Tampa Bay Rays have managed only six runs in the last five games and are suffering through their longest losing streak since 2009, when they dropped 11 in a row. The Rays look to spark a dormant offense and snap a seven-game slide when they visit the Miami Marlins on Tuesday before the four-game Citrus Series moves to Tampa Bay for two days. The Rays stand second-to-last in the American League in runs while Miami is second in the National League – and first in home games.

Evan Longoria has recorded only one RBI in his last 15 games while just one regular has a batting average higher than .267 -- James Loney at .287 – for Tampa Bay. The Marlins continue to get clutch hits from Casey McGehee, who knocked in two runs in the 3-1 victory over the Rays on Monday. Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton (51) leads the NL in RBIs while teammates McGehee (36) and Marcell Ozuna (35) also are in the top 10.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Chris Archer (3-2, 4.00 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Henderson Alvarez (2-3, 2.97)

Archer has put together three solid starts, allowing two runs and 12 hits over 17 2/3 combined innings despite recording only one victory. The 25-year-old North Carolina native has yielded two or fewer runs in six of his 11 starts but has completed at least seven innings just once. Archer never has faced the Marlins but is 0-2 with a 3.68 ERA in three outings during interleague play.

Alvarez threw a bullpen session without pain Saturday and was cleared to start after leaving his last game with elbow stiffness. The Venezuelan is winless in his last four turns despite not yielding a run over 12 innings in the last two outings. Longoria is 6-for-10 with three homers against Alvarez, who is 0-5 with a 6.28 ERA in five career starts versus Tampa Bay.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay does not have a win from a starting pitcher in its last 15 games, since Archer beat the Los Angeles Angels on May 16.

2. Miami RHP Bryan Morris (4-0, 3.80 ERA), who was acquired from Pittsburgh on Sunday for a draft pick, is available out of the bullpen.

3. Rays INF-OF Ben Zobrist is 10-for-22 with two homers and seven RBIs in six career games at Marlins Park.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Marlins 3