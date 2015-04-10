Preview: Rays at Marlins

The first series of the season turned into a major disappointment and the Miami Marlins look to change their course when they host the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday to start a three-game set. The Marlins were outscored 16-3 while getting swept by Atlanta in three games at home to open the campaign and the Rays avoided the same fate by beating Baltimore 2-0 on Wednesday.

“You don’t want to judge your season on three games,” Miami pitcher Tom Koehler told reporters. “We’ve got a long ways to go. Not the start you would have hoped for. Luckily, we play 162.” All-Star Giancarlo Stanton has yet to get on track for the Marlins, going 1-of-8 with a single, four walks and five strikeouts. Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash picked up his first win Wednesday and told reporters, “Nice to get it out of the way for all of us, especially those guys in (the clubhouse).” Evan Longoria hopes to continue a strong start after reaching base in seven of his 12 plate appearances in the opening series.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Erasmo Ramirez (2014: 1-6, 5.26 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Dan Haren (2014: 13-11, 4.02)

Ramirez takes the fourth spot in the rotation, with three key starters out due to injuries, after being acquired from Seattle on March 31 in exchange for pitcher Mike Montgomery. The 24-year-old Nicaraguan struggled last season while surrendering 82 hits, including 13 homers, in 75 1/3 innings after winning five games for the Mariners in 2013. Ramirez, who faces Miami for the first time, allowed one run and two hits in 3 2/3 innings during one spring-training appearance for the Rays.

Haren makes his debut for the Marlins after being acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason to give the staff more veteran presence. The 34-year-old won five of his last seven decisions last season and boasted a 2.70 ERA in September, finishing the season with 145 strikeouts in 186 innings – his most since 2011. Haren is 7-4 with a 3.01 ERA in 13 career outings versus Tampa Bay and won’t likely have to face injured John Jaso, who has three homers against him.

WALK OFFS

1. Tampa Bay OF Kevin Kiermaier leads the team with nine total bases, recording a double, a triple and a homer.

2. Miami owns the most victories (162) and the best winning percentage (.523) among National League teams in interleague play all-time.

3. Rays RHP Brad Boxberger, who assumed the closer’s role with Jake McGee recovering from elbow surgery, has struck out four in two innings with one save.

PREDICTION: Marlins 6, Rays 3