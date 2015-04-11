Rays 2, Marlins 0

MIAMI -- Right-hander Chris Archer pitched seven shutout innings and the Tampa Bay Rays made a pinch-hit home run from Tim Beckham and RBI double from third baseman Evan Longoria stand up for a 2-0 victory over the Miami Marlins on Saturday afternoon.

Archer allowed only one hit -- outfielder Christian Yelich’s fourth-inning double -- but walked only one and didn’t allow a runner to reach third base.

Relievers Kevin Jepsen and Brad Boxburger finished off the win for the Rays in pitching an inning apiece. Boxburger struck out right fielder Giancarlo Stanton with a runner on second for the final out.

The Rays got the only runs of the game when shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera tripled to right center with two outs in the sixth and Longoria followed with a double to nearly the same spot. Beckham then homered to lead off the seventh.

The Rays were denied an opportunity to increase their lead in the ninth when shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria made a leaping catch of catcher Bobby Wilson’s line drive for the third out with runners on first and second.

Both starters were perfect through the first three innings.

Making his first start of the season, Marlins’ right-hander Jarred Cosart gave up a double to center fielder Kevin Kiermaier to lead off the Rays’ fourth, and Yelich laced a double down the left-field line to lead off the bottom half of the inning for the only hit against Archer.

Cosart walked the next hitter he faced, right fielder Steven Souza Jr., on four pitches, but got out of the jam by getting Cabrera to hit into a double play and Longoria on a fly to right.

Archer got out of his inning by striking out Stanton and getting first baseman Michael Morse on a grounder to second.

NOTES: Sunday’s game will wrap up the first of two three-game series between the Rays and Marlins, and the rematch in St. Petersburg isn’t coming for a while. They don’t meet again until Sept. 29, a gap of 169 days. ... Saturday’s Rays starter, RHP Chris Archer, spent the day after his opening day loss to Baltimore visiting patients at All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, where he was joined by OF Steve Souza Jr., signing autographs and posing for pictures. ... Called up from Triple-A Durham earlier in the day, OF Mike Mahtook made his major league debut for the Rays, lining out to second as a pinch-hitter in the third inning of Friday’s 10-9 loss to the Marlins. ... Rays’ RHP Matt Andriese also made his first major league appearance in Friday’s defeat, pitching one shutout inning. ... Marlins OF Giancarlo Stanton went over the 400 RBI mark for his career with a two-run double in the fourth inning on Friday night. He later singled in a tie-breaking run in the eighth to raise his career total to 402. ... Saturday was Puerto Rican Heritage Day at Marlins Park with fans encouraged to bring in handheld instruments to cheer on the Marlins. Interestingly, no player on Miami’s active roster is from the island. ... Going into Saturday’s game, Marlins OF Christian Yelich was hitting .368 in 27 games against American League teams, the highest all-time average in interleague play (minimum 100 at-bats) but only .125 vs. the Rays.