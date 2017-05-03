Cobb pitches Rays past Marlins

MIAMI -- It was a blistering night at Marlins Park.

Both starting pitchers -- Alex Cobb of the Tampa Bay Rays and Edinson Volquez of the Miami Marlins -- dealt with finger blisters but with wildly different results.

Logan Morrison homered against his former team, and Cobb pitched six scoreless innings as Tampa Bay defeated Miami 3-1 on Tuesday at Marlins Park.

Volquez, who left the game after 4 1/3 innings due to a blister on his right thumb, became the first pitcher in the modern era to post at least nine strikeouts and eight walks in less than five frames. His eight walks were a career high, and he also allowed three hits and three runs.

"It was frustrating to deal with my blister," Volquez said. "It was hard for me to get a good grip on the ball and command my fastball. I had like 20 different grips today. I did my best."

Volquez (0-4) said he has never missed a game due to a blister, but he would not rule out that occurrence for his next outing.

"It's really bad right now," he said. "We have to wait a couple days to see."

Cobb (2-2) was much more efficient, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out two.

"It wasn't a bad one," Cobb said of the blister on his right middle finger. "It was a little bit tender when I was gripping the ball, but it didn't get too hot. It was fine to keep pitching."

Even so, Rays manager Kevin Cash and pitching coach Jim Hickey came out to the mound to check on Cobb just two batters into the game.

"They thought I was grimacing, but that was just my reaction to the two poor pitches that I threw," Cobb said. "I can tell when it will come to the point of forming a new blister, and it really wasn't an issue."

The Tampa Bay offense drew at least one walk in each of the first eight innings. Rays second baseman Brad Miller, who is hitting just .217, drew four walks.

The Rays (14-14) lead this year's "Citrus Series" 2-0 against the Marlins (11-14). The final two games of this series will be played Wednesday and Thursday at Tampa Bay.

Miami's Marcell Ozuna singled to left in the sixth, extending his hitting streak in matchups against the Rays to 19 games. It is the second-longest active hit streak by a player against any major league team. Only Dustin Pedroia's 20-game streak against the Oakland A's is longer.

Morrison, who was drafted by the Marlins in 2005 and stayed with the organization through 2013, pulled his sixth homer of the year to right field in the third, giving Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead.

"It's probably just a coincidence," said Morrison of his 11-for-19 career statistics against the Marlins, "(but) I'm glad we beat them. I'm not going to forget. Hopefully we go out tomorrow and beat them again."

Tampa Bay scored twice more in the fifth. Volquez walked the bases loaded before exiting with one out. Reliever Dustin McGowan came in and allowed a sacrifice fly to Tim Beckham and an RBI single to Derek Norris.

Miami closed its deficit to 3-1 in the eighth as Martin Prado singled and scored on a one-out double by Giancarlo Stanton.

Rays closer Alex Colome pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his seventh save and his second in two nights over the disappointed Marlins.

"It's one of those bumps in the road -- no energy," Stanton said. "We've got to pick up the pace, more determination."

Overall in the two games played so far in this series, Tampa Bay has drawn 19 walks, including 11 on Tuesday.

"That's a lot of walks," Cash said. "I don't think you see that a ton."

NOTES: Rays 3B Evan Longoria missed his second straight game due to a foot injury. He took 15 swings in batting practice and felt OK, according to manager Kevin Cash. ... The Rays activated OF Colby Rasmus (hip surgery) and designated OF Shane Peterson for assignment. Rasmus walked as a pinch hitter. ... Marlins C J.T. Realmuto hit .352 in April, giving him the fourth-highest batting average ever for a Marlins catcher (minimum 50 plate appearances). Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez owns the two best batting averages, both accomplished in 2003. ... Of the balls Rays SS Tim Beckham puts in play, 51.8 percent are hit hard, which is the third highest rate in the American League. ... Marlins pitchers have a 3.04 ERA under backup C A.J. Ellis and nearly two runs higher with Realmuto. ... Marlins LHP Adam Conley (1-2, 6.86 ERA) will face Rays LHP Blake Snell (0-2, 3.42) on Wednesday at Tampa Bay.