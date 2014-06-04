Marlins’ Alvarez blanks Rays for 3rd shutout of season

MIAMI -- Henderson Alvarez left his last start after just five innings, complaining of elbow soreness.

His elbow, as the Tampa Bay Rays can attest, is just fine.

Alvarez pitched his major-league-leading third shutout of the season, leading the Miami Marlins past the Rays 1-0 Tuesday night at Marlins Park.

The only run came on left fielder Christian Yelich’s bases-loaded walk in the fifth, but the big story was Alvarez.

“My elbow is good,” said Alvarez, whose rotation turn was pushed back one day after the injury scare. “It paid off to get it stronger (with the added rest). Today I was ready to dominate Tampa Bay, a team I couldn’t dominate when I was in the American League.”

Alvarez (3-3) gave up eight hits Tuesday, but seven of them were singles, and he induced three ground-ball double plays. He did not walk a batter, and he was helped when two Tampa Bay runners were thrown out trying to steal second base.

The 24-year-old right-hander struck out five and needed just 88 pitches to lead Miami (30-28) to the win.

It was an all-around performance by Alvarez, who got a single that led to Yelich’s RBI walk. Defensively, Alvarez started a double play in the eighth on a bunt by catcher Jose Molina, and the pitcher also was the one who caught Rays shortstop Yunel Escobar trying a delayed steal of second in the fifth.

Rays manager Joe Maddon defended the decision to have Molina bunt.

“I liked the whole sequence because then we had pinch hitters if they went left-handed (out of the bullpen),” Maddon said. “It just bounced right up to them, and their pitcher is a good athlete. He made a couple of nice plays.”

Maddon also did not second-guess Escobar’s aggressiveness on the bases, saying he wasn’t going to critique every little move in a 1-0 game.

Alvarez, though, was grateful he got that out, which stood up after a review.

“It took us by surprise,” Alvarez said of the delayed-steal attempt. “All I heard were the screams from (catcher Jeff) Mathis, and that’s when I noticed and threw the ball.”

The importance of the play was magnified when the next batter, Molina, singled to left, a hit that might have produced a run had Escobar been safe at second.

Alvarez now has five career shutouts. Over his past three starts, he has not allowed a run in 21 innings, striking out 10 and walking just two.

He threw a two-hit shutout against the Seattle Mariners on April 19 and a six-hit shutout against the New York Mets on May 6.

Tampa Bay (23-36) lost its eighth consecutive game, its longest skid since 2009.

Alvarez’s effort overshadowed the work of Tampa Bay right-hander Chris Archer, who allowed five hits, two walks and one run in seven innings. Archer (3-3) struck out eight.

”It’s frustrating,“ Archer said of the loss, ”but these guys (teammates) are working. We are doing everything we can, but the ball is not bouncing our way.

“Miami’s hot, and they have a lot of confidence. Things fell their way yet again.”

Tampa Bay threatened in the second, when the first two batters -- third baseman Evan Longoria and first baseman James Loney -- singled. However, right fielder Matt Joyce struck out, and Escobar grounded into a double play to end the inning.

The Rays got close again in the third when center fielder Kevin Kiermaier tripled to right field with two outs. Second baseman Ben Zobrist grounded out to end the inning.

Archer, who retired nine consecutive Marlins from the first to third innings, finally weakened in the fifth. Miami loaded the bases on singles by first baseman Garrett Jones, shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria and Alvarez. With two outs, Yelich got an RBI walk on a 3-2 slider to give the Marlins the only run they needed.

“I don’t know how he held off on those last two sliders,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said of Yelich. “For a young kid, that was an amazing at-bat. Those pitches were close. For him to not even whiff at those, that was a pro at-bat.”

NOTES: Marlins 2B Derek Dietrich, who had been starting until Sunday, was sent to Triple-A New Orleans after Tuesday’s game due to some recent defensive lapses. ... In the second NL All-Star balloting update, released Tuesday, Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton moved from fourth to third in the voting. The top three outfield vote-getters start the All-Star Game. Only two Marlins were voted in as starters for an All-Star Game: SS Hanley Ramirez (2008-2010) and 3B Gary Sheffield (1993). ... Rays RF Wil Myers, the reigning AL Rookie of the Year, will not need surgery on his injured right wrist. However, he will be in a cast for five to six weeks before being re-evaluated. ... There were several changes in Tampa Bay’s starting lineup from Monday to Tuesday, including Ben Zobrist moving from right field to second base. LF David DeJesus, CF Kevin Kiermaier, RF Matt Joyce and C Jose Molina started Tuesday in place of LF Sean Rodriguez, CF Desmond Jennings, 2B Logan Forsythe and C Ali Solis. .... The four-game, home-and-home series continues Wednesday in St. Petersburg, Fla.